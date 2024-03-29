Unicorn Overlord: Gladiator Class Guide

Unicorn Overlord is jam-packed with classes to discover. Every major location in the game is overflowing with new things to experiment with, and part of the fun is digging through it all to find the perfect class to fit into a specific role. What’s even more impressive, however, is how balanced early-game classes are to late-game classes.

One would assume the Gladiator would fall off at some point, but with enough dedication and support, this burly bloke can swing with the best of them to the end credits. In this guide, we are going to go through the Gladiator and the best way you can utilise this wall of muscle.

Gladiator Overview – Unicorn Overlord

The Gladiator is one of the most ludicrously designed male classes in Unicorn Overlord. This chap sports muscles the size of a small human, and he knows how to use them. This guy serves as an off-tank who physically gets in the way of things without having many ways to act as a tank beyond being buff.

If you want a high-damage, AOE class that can stay alive almost indefinitely, then the Gladiator could be for you.

Gladiator Types & Growths

Unit Type Infantry

The Gladiator is pretty darn simple as he is just Infantry. He has no armour, he has no nothing. The dude rocks up on foot, brandishes an Axe, and that’s it.

HP Phys. Atk Phys. Def Mag. Atk Mag. Def Accuracy Evasion Crit Guard Init S B F F E F F E E F

In terms of Growth, the Gladiator is not all that impressive in most categories. The guy is not fast or accurate, has pretty poor defences – both magic and physical – and isn’t all that good at landing critical hits. That being said, the Gladiator does have decent Phys. Atk and outstanding HP.

Gladiator Strengths & Weaknesses

The Gladiator’s strengths come in the form of his huge HP pool, above-average damage, and two key skills – Wide Slash and Bulk Up. Wide Slash hits an entire row for high damage, whilst Bulk Up allows the Gladiator to use PP to heal a massive chunk of HP when he is hit.

Boosting the Gladiator’s PP is a must as the more PP he has, the more he can self-sustain. Just be aware the Gladiator, whilst being tanky, is not a tank. He can’t jump in the way of enemy attacks so make sure your backline is durable or directly behind him.

The Gladiator has some glaring weaknesses we need to address. Firstly, this guy is incredibly weak to Cavalry. Due to being Infantry, he already receives more damage than other classes, but he also has awful defensive stats. When those hits land, they hurt. He also doesn’t do great damage back to them, which isn’t ideal.

The Gladiator’s low accuracy means he also struggles to land hits at all – and is especially susceptible to classes like the Thief who can evade his attacks with ease. Not only that, the Thief can also steal his PP, removing his ability to heal.

Similarly, if the Gladiator is ever stunned, he will be unable to heal and he will die very quickly as a result.

Finally, any class that can prevent AOE damage, like a Hoplite, is going to sap the Gladiator of his biggest offensive benefits. It doesn’t help that those classes also have armour, which turns the Gladiator into a wet noodle.

How To Use The Gladiator – Unicorn Overlord

As you can see, the Gladiator has a lot of weaknesses. Far more than he has strengths. The Gladiator is also very easy to work with once you start throwing some buffs his way. The biggest issues facing the Gladiator are accuracy and armour. These can be fixed with Witches and Soldiers. Witches buff the Gladiator’s attacks to deal magic damage, and Soldiers can grant guaranteed crits or True Strike – both of which turn the Gladiator into a blender.

The next problem is stuns and debuffs. A Cleric can be brought on to help with that as she can cure those debuffs with ease.

Your typical 4-man setup will be something along the lines of a Gladiator, Witch, Shaman, and Cleric. This gives you multiple forms of AOE and anti-armour, some anti-cav, endless healing, and enough buffs to turn your Gladiator into a one-man murder machine.

That’s all we have on Unicorn Overlord for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, and guides.