Unicorn Overlord: Best Classes To Promote First

Promoting your troops in Unicorn Overlord is one of the most impactful things you can do in the mid-game. It’s so powerful that you should stop trying to make new units and focus on powering up your army the moment the feature is unlocked. This naturally leads to the question: “Who do I promote first?”.

With over 60 different classes to choose from, it can be more than a little bit overwhelming. Thankfully, there are some key classes you should focus on first before sweeping through everyone else. In this guide, we will give you our top recommendations for promotion in Unicorn Overlord.

Alain – Lord

Prince Alain is one of the most powerful characters in the game – easily dwarfing other ‘sword and board’ classes. His ability to heal, body block, buff, and land kills elevates him to the top of just about any tier list – especially in the early game. Heck, the lad even has access to anti-cavalry tech. He can do just about everything, and do it better than most.

Naturally, promoting Alain is an excellent idea as he becomes even more powerful. The real draw here isn’t his raw power skyrocketing – it’s the fact that he changes from a foot-based unit to a horse-mounted one. This makes him significantly faster on the battlefield. It also makes exploring the overworld faster as he retains his horse when travelling.

Shamans

Shamans are in the running for our favourite class in Unicorn Overlord. The reason is simple – their debuffs are outstanding throughout the game. They can debuff entire units if they have to, and they do it using Active and Passive Points. Throw on some AP/PP Pendants, and they go to the moon.

But what if you promote your Shaman to a Druid? Well, you gain even more powerful debuffs that target different stats. Now your Shaman can sap the effectiveness of any unit in the game. Oh and remember, promotion grants +1 AA and PP, making them even better.

Hoplites

Hoplites are a decent class in Unicorn Overlord. They have a staggering amount of physical resistance, they can jump in front of attacks, and early on, they are basically immortal. Sadly, Hoplites start to drop off in the mid-game due to their low damage and the increased number of magic threats.

Thankfully, the mid-game is also when you unlock promotion. Hoplites promote into Legionnaires, and these lads are no joke. Their stats skyrocket, their abilities improve across the board, and they can jump in front of even more attacks thanks to the increase in PP. You will still need to support them with Clerics and/or Shamans, but the difference in efficacy is immediately noticeable and only grows over time.

Clerics

Clerics are easily one of the strongest classes in the game. They are the ‘anti-shamans’ of the game, and they can be added to most units for a drastic increase in survivability. This is thanks to their ability to heal with both AP and PP in addition to removing debuffs.

Promoting your Cleric lets them do everything you want your Cleric to do, but do it more often. A promoted Cleric is more effective than two Clerics…but they only take up one slot. Considering a single Cleric can change the course of a battle, having a suped-up Cleric in your backline will carry you through the mid-game effortlessly.

Sellswords

Sellswords are up there as one of our favourite units simply due to their ability to relentlessly attack enemies who dare attack your dudes. They do massive damage, they restore PP on the regular, and you can take multiple in a unit for maximum carnage. There is nothing to dislike about these guys.

Well, almost. Sellswords are very squishy in Unicorn Overlord, so if they take a hit, they tend to go down. The later you get into the game, the more likely they are to get clobbered, and there isn’t always a formation-based solution. This is where promotion comes in. Promoted Sellswords gain all the usual benefits, but more importantly, they gain access to shields. This drastically increases their durability in combat, and should not be underestimated.

If your Sellswords are dying, consider promotion. They will very quickly stop dying.

That’s all we have on Unicorn Overlord for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, and guides.