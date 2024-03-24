Unicorn Overlord: How & When To Promote Your Units

How and when to promote your units in Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord has a whopping 60 classes to play with. Not only that, but a whole bunch of them are unlocked during your initial liberation of Cornia. These range from powerful melee threats like Sellswords to immovable walls like Hoplites. Not to mention mighty magic-users like Shamans and Witches.

Each class has their own strengths and weaknesses, and when combined with the in-depth equipment system, combat becomes your oyster. What’s more, the class a unit starts with is not necessarily the class it will end up. That’s where Promotion comes in, and in this guide, we are going to walk you through all the ins and outs.

How To Promote Units – Unicorn Overlord

Sadly you are not permitted to promote your units right away. In fact, it will be many hours before the system unlocks. We were well into the double digits when we got the notification we could start to dabble, although this will change based on the quests you do, exploration, and liberation. In general, you should unlock the system sometime in Drakenhold.

This is because promotion is locked behind Renown – more specifically, your Renown Rank. The more STUFF you do in Unicorn Overlord, the more Renown you will accumulate. Hit key Renown thresholds and you will unlock new abilities, like increased unit size and, well, promotion. You can Promote units at any fortress once you reach Renown Rank B.

Promotion Cost

Promoting your units does come at a price, and that price can be pretty darn steep. Like most systems that revolve around your Squads, promotion costs Honour. Honour, like Renown, is earned by doing just about anything.

Promoting units will cost anywhere from 25 Renown, to 50.

Here’s a quick rundown of costs:

Basic infantry – 25

Complex Infantry – 30

Cavalry – 35

Unique – 50

Benefits Of Promoting Units

When you promote a unit, their power increases drastically. We are not exaggerating when we say a promoted unit instantly becomes twice as powerful.

You will gain the following benefits when promoting:

+1 AP

+1 PP

Increase in stats

New Equipment Slots

New Active and Passive Skills

The bonuses to AP and PP are arguably the most important aspect early on as these functionally allow your characters to do twice as much stuff in combat. Having a Hoplite defend more, or a Housecarl attack more, in addition to all the other benefits, is huge. Do not underestimate the power of promotion.

When To Promote Units – Unicorn Overlord

If you are familiar with games like Fire Emblem, promotion is a system you may already be familiar with. However, Unicorn Overlord does things a little differently. Instead of waiting until the max level to promote, you should promote units AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. There is no benefit to waiting until the max level in Unicorn Overlord. Invest those resources, get your boosts, and enjoy your powerful new units.

We would go as far as saying you should prioritise promotion over expanding your units once you unlock the system. It is that important.

That’s all we have on Unicorn Overlord for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.