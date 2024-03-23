Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Save Rodge | Prey For The Pack Quest Guide

One of the tensest quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 appears in the Checkpoint Rest Village — a major settlement far to the west of Vernworth. It isn’t tense because it’s hard. It’s tense because it’s timed and doesn’t explain at all where you need to go or what you need to do. By visiting the NPC Morris in the back of the village, you’ll learn that a child named Rodge has gone missing. Nobody knows exactly where he’s gone, but everyone has general directions where you need to go. Saving Rodge isn’t easy if you don’t know what to do, so let’s just get into it.

Prey for the Pack | Quest Guide

The quest is located in Checkpoint Rest Town. Find the NPC Morris in a building on the south side of town, to the left of the giant border crossing gate. Approaching him will begin a quest cutscene.

Morris requests you to find and save his son Rodge — his son Rodge has been taken by wolves. This is a timed quest, so you won’t have much time to save Rodge.

Go to the main town square and talk to NPCs for clues. But you don’t need clues to save Rodge. You can simply go to the location. Still, you’ll have several days to save Rodge — talk to all the NPCs and you’ll learn the Rodge was last seen at the Moonglow Flower Field in the graveyard to the east of town.

You can go here even if you don’t talk to the NPCs. I recommend waiting until night to explore — night makes finding Rodge much easier. Bring Lantern Oil!

Quest Solution : At night, go to the Moonglow Flower Field — this is a field of blue flowers that glow in the dark.

: At night, go to the Moonglow Flower Field — this is a field of blue flowers that glow in the dark. Look at the ground. Glowing blue flower petals can be spotted on the trail. Follow them . Follow the piles of flowers further east , continuing east of the destroyed stone bridge .

can be spotted on the trail. . Follow the piles of flowers , continuing east of the . Following the dropped flower petals, you’ll reach a narrow path heading west that accesses a cave called the Putrid Cave . Kill the wolves inside the cave to rescue Rodge . Next, lead him back to Checkpoint Rest Town .

. Kill the wolves inside the cave to . Next, lead him back to . You’ll need to lead him back slowly. While the quest is no longer timed, you do need to make sure Rodge returns home safely — kill any enemies that appear to ensure he’s safe.

Reward: For saving the boy, you’ll be rewarded with 11,000 G and two Roborant. Morris will also now offer a permanent discount at his shop and have a high affinity for your Arisen.

And that’s all it takes! One of the most stressful quests can be solved by following flower petals. Talking to the NPCs, they’ll give you a variety of clues and locations. The most important clue will be marked on your map in a yellow circle — the location of the Moonglow Flower Field. The rest is just following the glowing trail.