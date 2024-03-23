Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where To Find Jadeite | Hunt For The Jadeite Orb Quest Guide

Learn where to find the Jadeite Orb -- and how to get double rewards.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 often dumps a quest in your lap and doesn’t explain how to solve it. The quest ‘Hunt for the Jadeite Orb‘ is one of those quests. First, you’ll be accosted by two vendors looking for a rare item. Neither has any idea where to find it. Both of them want it. What’s an Arisen going to do? If you’re feeling like a maximum kindness hero, there’s a way to get both of these vendors the items they want — and potentially unlock future rewards or opportunities for treasure hunting.

Hunt for the Jadeite Orb | Quest Guide

Arriving in Checkpoint Rest Town, a vendor named Offulve will beg for your help. The Beastran wants to buy his freedom with a rare valuable called the Jadeite Orb. The orb has been stolen by bandits — he has no idea where to find it.

Down the main thoroughfare, a rich vendor named Everard will also request the Jadeite Orb and will pay a huge sum for it. You’ll have a choice — which vendor to give the Jadeite Orb to. There’s a very good way to end this quest with the best possible solution — but you’ll need to find the orb first. You’ll also need a good amount of money before attempting this. You’ll need to spend some big bucks to complete this quest and make everyone happy.

Where To Find The Jadeite Orb :

: Go to Ibrahim’s Scrap Store. He sells the Jadeite Orb for 7,500 g.

Purchase the Jadeite Orb from the Scrap Store. It isn’t cheap, but you’ll get 12,000 g for giving it to Everard. Offulve gives you a much smaller reward. But, if you want to give the orb to Everard and Offulve, we can make this quest much more complicated. To get the best result — which isn’t the most lucrative but makes both vendors happy — follow these steps.

Solution: At the Scrap Store, request a Forgery be made of the Jadeite Orb. This costs 2,000 g. The Forgery will take two days to make.

Give Everard the Forgery: Everard will demand to get the jewel appraised by Ibrahim. After Everarad leaves the vendor briefly, you can bribe Ibrahim to lie about the appraisal. Continue to bribe him until he agrees. You need to bribe him a total of12,000 g.

Reward : For tricking Everard, he’ll give you 12,000 g and the Ring of Skullduggery . This ring increases power of attacks against enemies from behind.

: For tricking Everard, he’ll give you and the . This ring increases power of attacks against enemies from behind. This will keep you in good standing with Everard.

Give Offulve The True Jadeite Orb: Next, talk to Offulve. Give him the genuine Jadeite Orb. He’ll give you 3,000 g and an Elite Camping Kit. This useful kit is much lighter than most and withstands monster attacks better.

This is how to get the best solution in this quest. You’ll help Offulve buy his freedom with the genuine orb, and stay on Everard’s good side. This makes a relatively simple quest much more complicated — and a lot more fun.