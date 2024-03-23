Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Unlock Mystic Spearhand & Trickster | Advanced Vocations Guide

The classes are only getting weirder in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The further we progress, the stranger your vocations are getting — but you’ll definitely want to try out these bizarre, out-of-the-box jobs. The tricky part is finding them and unlocking. Check out the text guide below or scrub through the video to learn everything you need to know about earning the Mystic Spearhand and the Trickster vocations. Learning how to use them is all up to you.

How To Unlock Mystic Spearhand

To unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation, travel to Harve Village — this is coastal village to the west of Vernworth. You’ll need to travel here during the main story quest ‘Monster Culling‘.

Complete ‘ Monster Culling ‘ in Harve and you’ll automatically begin the quest ‘ Scaly Invaders ‘ as you leave the village.

‘ in and you’ll automatically begin the quest ‘ ‘ as you leave the village. Defeat the Saurians in the village. After that, leave the area and return once two in-game days have passed.

in the village. After that, leave the area and return once two in-game days have passed. Return to the village and defeat the Saurians again.

This will complete the quest and rejuvenate Harve Village. Villagers will now have returned to the town and after some time has passed, the villagers will rebuild.

To unlock the Mystic Spearhand , you must rescue Harve Village. Once the villagers return, go to the hut on the east hill of the village.

, you must rescue Harve Village. Once the villagers return, go to the hut on the east hill of the village. Enter the area marked Coastal Hut and talk to the NPC inside. This special character will unlock the Mystic Spearhand class after talking to him.

The Mystic Spearhand is a unique (and powerful) advanced vocation that uses the Duosphere. This class utilizes a powerful combination of physical attacks and magic, able to protect yourself and deal high damage to enemies with relentless attacks. You can also unlock core skills that make farming for gold and Rift Crystals easier.

How To Unlock Trickster

The Trickster class is easier to unlock, but much harder to find. You’ll need to access the nation of Battahl to unlock the Trickster. You can progress the story or use the alternate routes to the east and west of Checkpoint Rest Town. Once you have access to Battahl, follow these steps.

Go to the Enoa Battahl Forest on the map. To the east of the map title, look for an old temple on the east corner of the forest.

on the map. To the east of the map title, look for an old temple on the east corner of the forest. The temple is northeast of the Forgotten Ruins area on the map.

area on the map. Talk to the NPC inside to unlock the Trickster.

The temple, called the Reverent Shrine on your map, is where the Battahl Diviner is located. The ghostly woman will give you clues to complete quests for 50 g. Talking to her once will unlock the vocation — and this is the weirdest vocation yet.

The Trickster uses a Censer that deals almost no physical damage but can be used to trick enemies and enhance your allies. You’ll be able to possess enemies and force them to join your side and perform other weird tricks. Learning this class is truly advanced, so save it until you’ve got a strong team of Pawns that can do the heavy lifting for you.

And that’s two more valuable vocations unlocked. Check back for more — there are even more powerful vocations hidden in the vast world of Dragon’s Dogma 2.