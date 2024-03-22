GTA 6 Has Fallen Behind In Development And Could Be Delayed

The news that all of us hoped we wouldn’t hear is being talked about: a possible delay for GTA 6. This game has already been in development for many years and has kept fans waiting to hear anything about when the game will be released for consoles – since the PC version will be coming at a much later date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be delayed since the developement has apparently fallen behind for this sixth installament in teh franchise. This is upseting to year since the game is already pushed out to a 2025 release date. The senior Rockstar team is having their own concerns as well that the GTA 6 might release its release window set next year.

The trailer showed a pretty decent game that looked almost done with development, so we don’t know where this delay is coming from and what is causing it. Recently, Rockstar spoke about how they want the game to run at 60FPS for the PS5 at launch, but it isn’t confirmed if that is possibly part of the reason for the delay.

Many rumors were suggesting that GTA 6 could release in February 2025, but now it seems the game will easily be pushed back further out to 2026. So it seems the early Winter or Spring release many of us were hoping for is out the window which is sad. While the delay hasn’t been outspoken yet, the senior team at Rockstar is still having concerns that it won’t make it in time.

