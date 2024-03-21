Rockstar Wants GTA 6 To Run At 60FPS on the PS5

The rumors about GTA 6 go around like wild fire with the game’s release being in 2025. The game has been in development for many years. However, in the trailer we saw back in December 2023, the game seems to only be coming to PC at first launch, but will hopefully be coming to PS5 later, especially with more rumors and leaks coming out on places like Reddit.

A Reddit user shared a post that underlined some interesting information about how Rockstar wants to have GTA 6 running at 60 FPS on the PS5. It was then stated that they seem very confident in this being able to come to pass.

While the PS5 is very capable of running games at 60FPS. However, some other fans are speculating that GTA 6 will run at 60FPS on the rumored console PS5 Pro, which hasn’t been confirmed to be an actual console coming later this year yet or not.

We also aren’t sure exactly when Rockstar would want GTA 6 to be available on PS5, and many find it highly unlikely that they will have the game running at those frames-per-second on the console. Some were even writing comments saying they would eat a shoe if it did happen.

For now, these are rumors and there is no officially information on what frame rate GTA 6 will run at, or if this mysterious PS5 Pro is a real console that Sony is working on. GTA 6 is set to release in 2025, but no official release date as been set yet, but many believe it will be in February according to rumors.

