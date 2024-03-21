Epic Games Has Free Games and a Free Sims 4 Pack

Epic Games offers a new free game usually every Thursday for those who have the store downloaded to claim, download, and play whenever they wish. Sometimes these games range from more exciting ones to ones that aren’t as interesting. Like right now, Epic Games is giving away one of the Sims 4 packs for free.

The free game for March 28 is Islets, which is a new interesting action adventure game. However, while the free games are normally available every Thursday, sometimes these are inconsistent. Like now for example, there are two free games to redeem until next Thursday.

The two games players can redeem for another week are Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, both being games that many have been excited about. It is also worth noting that Invincible Presents: Atom Eve has just had its TV show available on Amazon Prime, making it even more exciting to want to get the game.

There are other free games in Epic Games catalog, a lot of free-to-play games, so it is worth giving those a look through when you go to pick up the free promotional games that are already listed as well. Remember that these will only last until March 28, and then the store will get a new free game for players to redeem.

If you are a Sims 4 player, do note they are giving away one of the packs for free for limited time, but you most have Sims 4 downloaded through Epic Games.

