Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Now Free on Epic Games Store

Getting a Game of the Year for free is a deal you can't pass up.

The immersive 2016 stealth shooter Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store. Continuing the story of Adam Jensen, a man equipped with mechanical cybernetic implants called augmentations, the title is known to many as one of Eidos-Montreal‘s best games.

In the game, Adam hunts down the Illuminati, taking down gangs and uncovering terrible conspiracies. The studio describes the setting as follows:

The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society. Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided isn’t the only free game on the Epic Games Store this week. The Bridge, an addictive logic puzzle game, is returning to the free games section yet again. Across 48 levels, players must manipulate physics and perspectives to make their way through otherworldly architecture to solve brain-bending puzzles.

In late 2022, Eidos-Montreal said that it would love to return to the Deus Ex series, though no new games have yet been announced.

The games are free to claim until March 21, when they will be replaced by Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Call of the Wild: The Angler.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided was first released in 2016 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.