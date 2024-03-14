Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Level Up Faster | Double EXP Guide

There’s plenty of EXP to go around in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Just by playing the game normally and completely all the side content, you’ll level up to what you need to be to overcome almost every challenge. There’s on major exception to that rule though, and if you’re eager to beat the biggest challenge in the game after the credits roll, you’ll need to gain about twenty levels total. That’s a lot of grinding — but there are ways to make all that grinding a lot easier. Here’s what you need to do to reach max level a whole lot faster.

Where To Find EXP Up Materia

EXP Up Materia: Located in Chapter 13. In the Temple of the Ancients dungeon, you’ll reach a massive Labyrinth with strange gravity. Progress until you’re near the exit of the labyrinth area, before the Red Dragon Boss.

Before the exit — you’ll know the exit by seeing a large group of Shinra Troopers — you’ll reach a section with two gravity wells. There is a yellow gravity switch and a purple gravity switch area. Use the Yellow Gravity Well and change gravity. Follow the optional path up to a dead end with this important materia.

Equipping the EXP UP materia to a character causes that character to earn x2 EXP — double EXP — from all battles. EXP is shared at slightly different rates for all characters, even characters that aren’t currently in your party. They’ll all level up, but whoever is wearing the EXP UP materia will level up first.

How To Farm EXP

For most of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth there’s no reason to farm EXP. You’ll earn enough levels by completing quests and other activities in each region. There are only two points in the story you’ll want to grind levels.

Why Farm EXP? :

: Grinding levels in Chapter 12 or 13 is useful to prepare for the difficult final boss. You’ll want to be at least Level 50 before fighting the final boss in Chapter 14 .

before fighting the final boss in . After finishing the game, you’ll need to reach Level 65-70 to complete Gilgamesh Island — the final steps of the Protorelic quest.

The most important time to grind is in the endgame. You can choose to reload any chapter and carry-over your current progress or you can reset quests. You can also play any chapter on Hard Mode difficulty to earn much higher EXP. But, completing chapters on Hard Mode is pretty challenging. There are easier ways to grind and earn infinite EXP.

Endgame Grinding

Equip the EXP Materia . Check the section above — the EXP Materia is located in the Temple of the Ancients . If you missed it, replay the chapter.

. Check the section above — the EXP Materia is located in the . If you missed it, replay the chapter. Complete all the Chadley Combat Challenges . Assess and battle enemies and you’ll unlock many Level 45+ Combat Challenges that are also incredibly easy. The enemies in these challenges will drop 3,000+ EXP per enemy killed while wearing EXP Materia.

. Assess and battle enemies and you’ll unlock many Combat Challenges that are also incredibly easy. The enemies in these challenges will drop per enemy killed while wearing EXP Materia. Replay Legendary Fiend battles. After finishing the story, King Zu in the Nibel Region is also a very easy opponent. It takes about 2~ minutes to defeat and drops 10,000 EXP per defeat. If you’re struggling, just fight this thing a few times for a level up. King Zu is the Classified Intel battle. Find all the Lifesprings to unlock its location.

There are more ways to earn easy EXP. Complete the Beast Battleground in Corel Prison, or the Combat Simulator under Shinra Manor. Playing through Battle Square challenges in the Gold Saucer can push you to Level 70 easily if you can complete most of them. In the later part of Chapter 12 more difficult combat challenges will unlock — going up to the very high post-game levels.

With the EXP Up Materia and blazing through the many, many combat challenges in the game, you’ll be earning enough EXP to level up almost every other challenge. The later levels don’t even require much more XP to level up. Even at Level 66 or higher, you’ll only need about 34,000 EXP or about 6-8 minutes fighting King Zu in the Nibel Region.