New Games Have Been Confirmed For Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has officially confirmed what new games will be coming to its subscription service this April. While technically there is three new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass, one is a Game Preview for only PC. Here’s what subscribers can expect to have available to play in April thanks to a report from TrueAchievements.

The first title is Turbo Golf Racing, this game is basically a Rocket League style game where players have to play golf while they race around in fast cars. Next title is Botany Manor, this one is an exploration puzzle game. Players will be playing in the 19th century and will have to explore the grounds of what is a historical manor.

For the next title coming to Xbox game pass, is a role-playing game called Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which is an upcoming 2024 title. The next title is an adorable one called Another Crab’s Treasure which is a souls like adventure that takes place under the sea with a cute little crab.

The last title that we know is coming to Xbox Game Pass is Manor Lords, this game is a strategy based game that revolves around building up a village into a city. It is a historical based game that will get a preview on PC Game Pass in April.

These are all of the titles that are confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass in April throughout the month. Keep your eyes open so you can play them when they start.