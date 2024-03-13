Control Ultimate Edition Coming to Xbox Game Pass

After being removed from Xbox Game Pass in February 2022, Remedy Entertainment‘s action-adventure game Control has returned to the service. To make things even better, subscribers will now get to experience the Ultimate Edition of the award-winning title.

Published by 505 Games, Control follows Jesse Faden, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, as she uses powerful otherworldly abilities to defeat the Hiss, a being corrupting reality. Inspired by the spooky tales of the SCP Foundation, Control was applauded by critics for its paranormal world and engaging storytelling.

The following upgrades are available in Control Ultimate Edition:

Season Pass

Two DLC: The Foundation and AWE (A crossover with Alan Wake)

Xbox Series X Graphics Update

Xbox Series X Graphics Update

On the Xbox Series X, the game will run at 1440p at 30FPS with ray tracing on in Quality Mode, and at 1440p at 60FPS with ray tracing off in Performance Mode. It has also been upscaled to 4K in both modes.

On the Xbox Series S, the game will run at 900p at 60FPS without ray tracing and has been upscaled to 1080p.

Upon release in 2019, IGN named Control as their Game of the Year. The game also won the Critics’ Choice Award at the Golden Joystick Awards, Action Game of the Year at the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and Best Art Direction at The Game Awards 2019.

Control was initially released in August 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. It made the jump to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in February 2021, with a cloud-based version also available for Nintendo Switch.