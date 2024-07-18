Modern Warfare 3: Arcade Mode Explained | Season 5

Throughout the course of Modern Warfare 3, fans have been treated to all kinds of modes. Some are traditional game types that you’d expect to see in a Call of Duty title, while others have brought a unique twist to the franchise. MW3 Season 5 will bring about more innovative modes for everyone to dive into, including Arcade which is making a comeback with some updates.

This isn’t the first time MW3 has received the Arcade mode, as it first appeared in Season 3. Those who already tried out the mode may have an idea of what to expect. However, when the playlist returns, you can expect to see some changes that’ll keep you on your toes.

Throwing us back into the mayhem

The return of the Arcade playlist will see new power weapons and abilities join the mode. While playing, all Operators will experience increased jump height and have the ability to quickly slam back down to the ground.

In total, two new abilities will join the mode in Season 5, Ground Slam and Forcefield. Ground Slam allows you to deal damage upon landing from a jump within a certain radius. As for Forcefield, this creates a transparent shield around your Operator that defends against enemy bullets.

Along with the fresh abilities come five power weapons which have their own unique benefits:

Sledgehammer Melee: Increased knockback ability

Increased knockback ability Minigun: Battle Rage ability

Battle Rage ability MORS Sniper Rifle: Explosive knockback effect

Explosive knockback effect TYR Pistol: Akimbo Snakeshot Dragon’s Breath

Akimbo Snakeshot Dragon’s Breath Push Dagger Melee: Bigger lunge ability

A specific date for when MW3 players can hop into the new and improved Arcade mode hasn’t yet been shared, but the Call of Duty blog indicates that it will arrive sometime during Season 5. MW3 and Warzone Season 5 kicks off on July 24, 2024.