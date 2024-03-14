Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat 7-Star Charizard

Dragon Tera Type Charizard is the last of the Pokémon Day 2024 raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

In honor of Pokémon Day 2024, Dragon Tera Type Charizard returns to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Charizard is typically a Fire and Flying-type, so the Dragon Tera Type gives Charizard an additional STAB for Dragon-type moves. Charizard closes out the Pokémon Day festivities, so enjoy the easier Tera Raid while you can.

As a returning event, if you caught Charizard back in 2022, then you cannot catch it again. However, you can help other players take on Charizard and gain the rewards from a successful raid. For anyone new to this raid, Charizard will have Perfect IVs and the Mightiest Mark.

Raid Summary

Tera Type – Dragon

As a Dragon-type, Charizard will be weak to Dragon, Ice, and Fairy-type moves. Charizard will use Fire, Flying, and Dragon-type moves, so you need to choose a Pokémon without any of those weaknesses. Overall, this leaves Fairy-type Pokémon as the best option.

Nature – Modest

Pokémon with a Modest Nature have a higher Sp. Atk at the expense of their Attack. This is the best Nature for Charizard. Additionally, Charizard will only use Special moves, so try to bring a Pokémon with high Sp. Def to the raid.

Ability – Solar Power

Solar Power activates in harsh sunlight. Every turn, the Pokémon’s Sp. Atk will increase, but its HP will decrease. Once Charizard uses Sunny Day, you can either change the weather with another move or ability, or try to out-speed Charizard and take advantage of the HP drain.

Moves

Charizard will rely on Dragon Pulse and Fire Blast, boosting the latter with Sunny Day. However, Charizard will not use any status moves. Since this is a rerun of a previous event, this raid should be easier than the more recent ones.

Name Type Category Description Dragon Pulse Dragon Special The target is attacked with a shock wave generated by the user’s gaping mouth. Fire Blast Fire Special The target is attacked with an intense blast of all-consuming fire. This may also leave the target with a burn. Hurricane Flying Special The user attacks by wrapping its opponent in a fierce wind. This may also confuse the target. Focus Blast Fighting Special The user heightens its mental focus and unleashes its power. This may also lower the target’s Sp. Def stat. Overheat Fire Special The user attacks the target with all its might. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user’s Sp. Atk stat. Tera Blast Normal Special If the user has Terastallized, it unleashes energy of its Tera Type. This move inflicts damage using the Attack or Sp. Atk stat – whichever is higher for the user. Inferno Fire Special The user attacks by engulfing the target in an intense fire. This leaves the target with a burn. Sunny Day Fire Status The user intensifies the sun for five turns, powering up Fire-type attacks. The sunlight also lowers the power of Water-type attacks.

Best Counter Pokémon

Sylveon is the best option for this raid, but it needs its Hidden Ability, Pixilate. Pixilate causes all Normal-type attacking moves used by the Pokémon to become Fairy-type moves. Additionally, these converted moves receive a 20% power boost.

Pokémon Tera Type Nature Ability Held Item Moves Sylveon Fairy / Stellar Modest Pixilate

Normal-type moves become Fairy-type moves. The power of those moves is boosted a little. Shell Bell / Fairy Feather Calm Mind / Fake Tears

Hyper Beam

Draining Kiss

Moonblast Flutter Mane Fairy Modest Protosynthesis

Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy. Booster Energy Calm Mind

Fake Tears

Moonblast

Draining Kiss Azumarill Fairy Adamant Huge Power

Doubles the Pokémon’s Attack stat. Shell Bell / Razor Claw Belly Drum

Aqua Ring / Misty Terrain

Play Rough

Liquidation

