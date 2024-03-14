Rockstar Might Be Bringing Old Games To PS5

Rockstar has done something interesting that has gamers wondering just what they might be up to. In a recent Reddit post, it seems that Rockstar Games is working with Implicit Conversions, and this comes from a listing that shows they are a partner with the company. This company happens to be an emulation company, they use their services to help video games be brought to the PS5 that were originally for the PSP or PS2.

With that being said, many video gamers are thinking that Rockstar Games just might be bringing some of their older games, such as Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and other titles.

When it comes to how these games would be available, it would make a lot of sense for them to add the classic games to the PS Plus Premium subscription service, which is where players can go to download free games that are included with their membership.

For now, all of this is just speculation, as nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar themselves, but it does seem heavily suggested, given that the developing company is still a partner with them. It very well could mean PlayStation fans are getting older with games they know and love.

We will keep you updated if this actually becomes confirmed in the coming weeks and months. But who knows, maybe we will get some old classic games sooner than we think.