Makers of Disney Dreamlight Create A Dungeons and Dragons Game

The developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley and Lego Star Wars Castaways are making their own Dungeons and Dragons game. This was some news that I don’t think any of us saw coming but will excite many. Montreal studios says that the game “will bring unique cooperative gameplay built around an innovative hybrid of survival, life simulation, and action RPG.”

Dungeons and Dragons is a super popular game and franchise among all ages, whether it being playing online games such as Baldur’s Gate 3, roleplaying in discord servers, or playing the game in person, DND is one that almost everyone has heard of ad probably played at least once.

Gameloft developers stated, “Players can expect an adventure where the rich lore of this legendary franchise meets real-time survival in a unique campaign of resilience, camaraderie, and danger at nearly every turn.”

As of right now, there is no release window for when this game will be coming out, but the studio is trying to hire more developers for the team to work on it. The creative director, Marc-Andre Deslongchamps, also said, “Making friends, both on and off the table, has always been a core Dungeons & Dragons value, and it is our goal, as life-long fans, to bring this experience to a different genre renowned for emergent gameplay and shared narrative that can be enjoyed by both newcomers and tabletop masters alike.”

This upcoming Dungeons and Dragons game is set to be made using Unreal Engine 5 and will have cross play support. It will release sometime in 2026 on all platforms.