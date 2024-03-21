Genshin Impact: Chiori Constellation Guide

Chiori specializes in off-field Geo DMG, working well with other Geo party members. However, she doesn't reach her full potential until C1.

Chiori is the newest 5-Star Geo Sword character in Genshin Impact. She can create Geo Constructs that deal off-field Geo DMG to enemies. This is especially useful when multiple enemies are spread out.

Overall, C1 is Chiori’s best Constellation. At this point, you should pair Chiori with another Geo character. After using her Elemental Skill, as long as you have another Geo character in your active party, Chiori will summon another Tamoto. Tamoto, which is considered a Geo Construct, will continuously deal Geo DMG.

C2 and C4 are great Constellations as well. Both increase Chiori’s off-field Geo DMG by adding more Geo Constructs (Kinu) to the field.

Genshin Impact: Best Yae Miko Build | Genshin Impact: Best Raiden Shogun Builds | Genshin Impact: Best Furina Builds

C1 – Six Paths of Sage Silkcraft

The AoE of the automaton doll, Tamoto, summoned by Chiori’s Elemental Skill – Fluttering Hasode – increases by 50%. Additionally, if there is a Geo party member other than Chiori, Fluttering Hasode will trigger the following after the dash is completed: summon an additional Tamoto and trigger the Passive Talent – The Finishing Touch.

To break it down, only one additional Tamoto can exist at the same time, whether summoned by Chiori or through the presence of a Geo Construct. Essentially, you can have up to 2 Tamotos on the field at a time.

The Finishing Touch increases Chiori’s Geo DMG by 20% when a nearby party member creates a Geo Construct. C1 will automatically trigger this Passive Talent when Chiori summons the second Tamoto, taking away the requirement of another party member creating a Geo Construct.

C2 – In Five Colors Dyed

For 10 seconds after using Chiori’s Elemental Burst – Hiyoku: Twin Blades – a simplified automaton doll, Kinu, will be summoned next to your active character every 3 seconds. Kinu will attack nearby opponents, dealing AoE Geo DMG equivalent to 170% of Tamoto’s DMG. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG. Kinu will leave the field after 1 attack or after lasting 3 seconds.

This increases the damage output from Chiori’s Elemental Skill, making her a more potent Geo Sub-DPS. She doesn’t need to be on the field for Kinu to be summoned, adding to her already great off-field Geo DMG.

C3 – Four Brocade Embellishments

Upon activation, Fluttering Hasode gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – A Tailor’s Three Courtesies

For 8 seconds after triggering either the follow-up effect of the Tailor-Made Passive Talent (Tapestry and Tailoring), when your current active character’s Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit a nearby opponent, a Kinu will be summoned near this opponent. You can summon 1 Kinu every second in this way. Up to 3 Kinu may be summoned this way during each instance of Tailor-Made’s Seize the Moment (part of the Tapestry effect) or Tailoring effect. Both Tapestry and Tailoring can be triggered once every 15 seconds.

Tailor-Made is Chiori’s 1st Ascension Passive Talent. It will automatically activate when you ascend Chiori for the first time. To fully take advantage of C4, Tailor-Made must be unlocked.

C5 – Two Silken Plumules

Upon activation, Hiyoku: Twin Blades gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Sole Principle Pursuit

After triggering a follow-up effect of Tailor-Made, Fluttering Hasode’s CD will be decreased by 12 seconds. In addition, DMG dealt by Chiori’s Normal Attacks increases by 235% of her DEF.

Without C6, Fluttering Hasode’s CD is 16 seconds. C6 reduces that time to 4 seconds as long as a Tailor-Made effect is triggered. Since Chiori already scales off of her ATK and DEF stats, the Normal Attack buff will benefit from her pre-C6 build.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail Resonance Interplay Guide | Genshin Impact Developer Announces HoYoVerse Brand | Zenless Zone Zero Gets Impressive New Gameplay Trailer