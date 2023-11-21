Genshin Impact: Best Furina Builds

Furina is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine and the fifth one introduced in Genshin Impact. She strikes a balance between offensive and supportive capabilities.

The Hydro Archon of Teyvat doesn’t specialize in attacking but in teamwide Support. As part of the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 banner, Furina can fit into almost any team composition comfortably. You have the option of prioritizing her attack buffs, healing, or giving equal weight to both.

Genshin Impact: Furina Talent Guide | Genshin Impact: Furina Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Furina Ascension Materials

Either way, a large portion of Furina’s gameplay relies on HP fluctuations. Gaining or losing HP across your party powers her Elemental Burst’s buffs. This is compounded by her Elemental Skill which changes with her Arkhe alignment.

Best Position – Support

Furina’s strongest qualities are her general attack buffing and off-field healing, making her a fantastic Support. However, before building Furina, you should decide if you want to focus on her offensive skills or her healing. You can always do a hybrid build, but you will need another healer on your team to keep everyone alive during Furina’s Ousia-aligned Elemental Skill.

Furina can also fill in as a Sub-DPS, with off-field Hydro application coming from her Elemental Skill. However, this build requires Furina to stay in her Ousia form for her Elemental Skill to deal damage. Overall, Furina works better as a Support character until you have her at C6.

Best Weapons

Furina’s Ascension Stat is CRIT Rate, so she will pair well with CRIT DMG Weapons. However, HP% works well because almost all of Furina’s buffs scale off of her Max HP. For a Support buffer build, you can also look at Energy Recharge Weapons to keep Furina’s Elemental Burst charged and ready to go at all times.

5-Star – Splendor of Tranquil Waters

The Splendor of Tranquil Waters is Furina’s signature weapon and so far, it’s her best weapon. Splendor increases the wielder’s CRIT DMG by a percentage. Its Weapon Skill increases the wielder’s Elemental Skill DMG for 6 seconds whenever the wielder’s current HP increases or decreases. This DMG buff has a maximum of 3 stacks and can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds. When other party members’ current HP increases or decreases, the wielder’s Max HP will increase by 14% for 6 seconds. This effect can stack up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds. Both the DMG and Max HP buffs can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field.

Another good option is the Key of Khaj-Nisut for its HP buffs – this will directly increase Furina’s healing and Elemental Skill DMG. The Key of Khaj-Nisut also grants Elemental Mastery buffs whenever an Elemental Skill hits an opponent. At a certain point, the Key will not only increase the Elemental Mastery of the wielder, but also your party as a whole.

4-Star – The Dockhand’s Assistant

The Dockhand’s Assistant increases the wielder’s HP. Also, when the wielder is healed or heals others, they gain a Stoic’s Symbol for 30 seconds. The wielder can gain a maximum of 3 Symbols. When the wielder uses their Elemental Skill or Burst, they will consume all Symbols to gain the Roused effect for 10 seconds. For each Symbol the wielder consumes, they gain 40 Elemental Mastery, for a maximum of 120 Elemental Mastery. Additionally, after 2 seconds, the wielder will restore 2 Energy per Symbol. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15 seconds. Finally, Symbols can be gained even when the character is off-field. Overall, this sword is best for Furina’s hybrid build since she will both be triggered Hydro reactions and healing your team.

The Fleuve Cendre Ferryman works best for Furina’s DMG build. It will help keep Furina’s Elemental Burst charged while also increasing her Elemental Skill CRIT Rate. If you’re planning on purchasing the Battle Pass, the Wolf-Fang is a great weapon for Furina’s DMG build, increasing Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 16%. It also provides excellent buffs for Elemental Skills that hit enemies more than once.

3-Star – Skyrider Sword

The Skyrider Sword increases Energy Recharge. Additionally, using an Elemental Burst increases ATK and Movement SPD by 12% for 15 seconds. This is your best option for any Furina build.

The Dark Iron Sword is better for an offensive Furina, especially on an Electro-Charged team. It increases the wielder’s Elemental Mastery. Upon causing an Overloaded, Superconduct, Electro-Charged, or an Electro-infused Swirl reaction, the wielder’s ATK increases by 20% for 12 seconds.

Best Artifacts

Decide on how you want to use Furina before farming for Artifacts. The lineup will change depending on what you want Furina to do. For any Support build, Furina benefits from HP%, Energy Recharge, and CRIT stats in both the Artifact’s mainstats and substats.

4PC Golden Troupe

Use this for Furina’s offensive build. The Golden Troupe 2-piece set increases the wielder’s Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. The 4-piece set increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. When the wielder is not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG is further increased by 25%, bringing the total buff to 70% with the 2-piece set effect. The extra 25% will be cleared 2 seconds after the wielder takes the field.

While a bit better for Furina’s Sub-DPS build, Golden Troupe works very well for Furina’s Ousia form. Since her Salon Members deal Hydro damage at intervals, each instance of damage should receive the Golden Troupe buff.

2PC Tenacity of the Millelith + 2PC Vourukasha’s Glow

This is a simple Artifact setup for a hybrid build that plays into Furina’s Max HP scaling. Both 2-piece sets increase the wielder’s HP by 20%. Equipping both will increase Furina’s Max HP by 40%. If you have a shield Support on your team, then try out the 4-piece set of Tenacity of the Millelith.

4PC Ocean-Hued Clam

This set is best for Furina’s Healer build. The 2-piece set increases Healing Bonus by 15%. The 4-piece set effect activates when the wielder heals a party member which causes 1 Foam to appear. The Foam accumulates healed HP for 3 seconds, then explodes and deals 90% of the HP healed as DMG to nearby enemies. It considers up to 30,000 HP, including over-heal. If you get up to the full 30,000 HP, then the Foam damage output will be 27,000. There can only be 1 Foam active at a time, but it will stay on the field even if the wielder swaps out. Foam CD is 3.5 seconds.

Best Teams

There are multiple options for placing Furina on a team. You can focus on her HP fluctuations if you have Neuvillette, Wriothesley, or Xiao. You can also focus on Hydro reactions. Overall, you do want to run another healer with Furina if you choose her DMG or hybrid build.

Theme Premiere Team F2P Team HP Fluctuation Neuvillette

Kaedehara Kazuha

Baizhu Beidou

Faruzan

Bennett Vaporize Hu Tao

Lyney

Sangonomiya Kokomi Yanfei

Xiangling

Thoma Electro-Charged Raiden Shogun

Yae Miko

Jean Beidou

Sucrose

Kuki Shinobu Hyperbloom Alhaitham

Cyno

Baizhu Razor

Fischl

Yaoyao

Related Guides: Genshin Impact: Baizhu Ascension Materials | Genshin Impact: Baizhu Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Baizhu Talent Guide | Genshin Impact: Best Neuvillette Build | Genshin Impact: Neuvillette Talent Guide