Genshin Impact: Baizhu Constellation Guide

Baizhu specializes in healing and Dendro application. C2 enhances his off-field abilities while C6 allows him to function as a Sub-DPS.

After a relatively short amount of time, Baizhu returns to kick off Genshin Impact Version 4.2. Running alongside Furina, Baizhu is a fantastic addition to any Bloom or Hyperbloom team. As a Dendro Catalyst healer, Baizhu can both heal your team and easily create Dendro cores. However, without some of his Constellations, he can only apply Dendro while in the field.

Genshin Impact: Best Neuvillette Build | Genshin Impact: Best Noelle Build | Genshin Impact: Best Sayu Build

Baizhu’s best Constellation is C2, closely followed by C6. C2 essentially gives Baizhu a weaker version of his Elemental Skill without consuming his Skill charge. C6 increases Baizhu’s Elemental Burst DMG and generates a shield when the C2 effect is triggered.

C1 – Attentive Observation

Universal Diagnosis gains 1 additional charge. This brings his Elemental Skill charge up from one to two. When activated, you’ll see two diamonds below Baizhu’s Skill icon. When the diamonds are filled in, both Skill charges are available to use.

C2 – Incisive Discernment

When your active character hits a nearby opponent with their attacks, Baizhu will unleash a Gossamer Sprite: Splice.

Gossamer Sprite: Splice will initiate 1 attack before returning, dealing 250% of Baizhu’s ATK as Dendro DMG and healing for 20% of Universal Diagnosis’s Gossamer Sprite’s normal healing. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 5 seconds.

As stated above, this is a mini version of Baizhu’s Elemental Skill. Your active character will receive some healing. However, the best aspect of this Constellation is the off-field Dendro attack. Now, Baizhu can trigger reactions without being on the field, allowing your other characters to stay out on the field longer.

C3 – All Aspects Stabilized

Baizhu’s Elemental Burst – Holistic Revivification – automatically gains 3 levels. Its max upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Ancient Art of Perception

For 15 seconds after using Holistic Revivification, Baizhu will increase all nearby party members’ Elemental Mastery by 80. At this point, if you haven’t built your team around Dendro reactions, you should. This Constellation will work especially well if you have another Dendro character on your team who is equipped with the Deepwood Memories set.

C5 – The Hidden Ebb and Flow

Baizhu’s Elemental Skill – Universal Diagnosis – automatically gains 3 levels. Its max upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Elimination of Malicious Qi

Increases the DMG dealt by Holistic Revivification’s Spiritveins by 8% of Baizhu’s Max HP. Additionally, when a Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of generating one of Holistic Revivification’s Seamless Shields. This effect can only be triggered once by each Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice.

Related Guides: Genshin Impact: Tome of the Eternal Flow Ascension Guide | Genshin Impact: Best Freminet Build | Genshin Impact: Best Tartaglia Build | Genshin Impact: Freminet Ascension Guide | Genshin Impact: Freminet Talent Guide