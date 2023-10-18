Genshin Impact: Best Neuvillette Build

Neuvillette is best used on a Hydro reaction team. He can use HP Artifacts because his Charged Attack scales based off of his current HP.

Neuvillette took the limited banner by storm, unofficially taking the title of best Main DPS in Genshin Impact. Surprisingly, this is the first for a Hydro character, let alone a Hydro Catalyst one. Dealing solely Hydro DMG, Neuvillette is excellent for triggering Hydro reactions and even receives attack buffs from doing so.

Genshin Impact: Neuvillette Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Neuvillette Talent Guide | Genshin Impact: Neuvillette Ascension Guide

Though a bit fragile, Neuvillette relies on HP fluctuations to function. Like the Hydro Traveler, he can generate Sourcewater Droplets under the right conditions and use them to restore HP. Instead of running a healer with Neuvillette, it may be better to use a Shield Support character, especially since he’s susceptible to interruption when preparing his Charged Attack.

Best Position – Main DPS

A majority of Neuvillette’s damage comes from his Normal Attack Talent which encompasses his Charged Attack. Unlike all of the other characters in Genshin Impact, Neuvillette’s Charged Attack is split between its charge time and its actual attack. Both are outlined in the Normal Attack Talent description.

His Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst generate Sourcewater Droplets. Again, these will restore Neuvillette’s HP. Additionally, his first Passive Talent increases his Charged Attack DMG every time a party member triggers a Hydro reaction.

Best Weapons

Since Neuvillette’s Ascension stat is CRIT DMG, a Weapon that increases his CRIT Rate would be ideal. The Weapon Skill should boost his Charged Attack in some way. Alternate choices include boosting Neuvillette’s Elemental Mastery or his general ATK.

5-Star – Tome of the Eternal Flow

The Tome of the Eternal Flow is Neuvillette’s signature weapon and so far, it’s his best. The Tome provides an HP boost and increases the wielder’s Charged Attack DMG based on HP fluctuations. Additionally, it will help Neuvillette restore Energy so he can use his Elemental Burst more frequently. Since his Burst creates Sourcewater Droplets, it will help him restore HP while preparing his Charged Attack.

The latest weapon, Cashflow Supervision, is also a good option. This increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate and ATK. Instead of restoring energy, it will increase ATK SPD.

Finally, the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a good backup for its CRIT Rate and Elemental DMG Bonus buffs.

4-Star – Sacrificial Jade

Sacrificial Jade is exclusive to the Battle Pass, so you will have to purchase some form of the Battle Pass in order to get it. This Catalyst increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate. Additionally, it increases the wielder’s Max HP and Elemental Mastery for a certain amount of time. Sacrificial Jade encourages you to constantly swap out the wielder since the effects only kick in when the wielder is not on the field for longer than 5 seconds. All effects will be canceled after 10 seconds.

Flowing Purity, the Fontaine craftable Catalyst, is a good F2P alternative due to its Elemental DMG Bonus and ATK buffs.

Mappa Mare and Sacrificial Fragments are worth trying for their Elemental Mastery buffs. Increasing Elemental Mastery should increase the potency of any Elemental Reactions that Neuvillette triggers.

3-Star – Emerald Orb

Overall, the Emerald Orb is the best 3-Star Weapon for Neuvillette. It increases Elemental Mastery and will also increase the wielder’s ATK after triggering a Hydro reaction – Vaporize, Electro-Charged, Freeze, or a Hydro-infused Swirl reaction.

Magic Guide will instead increase the wielder’s general damage against enemies affected by Hydro or Electro. This Catalyst may be better if Neuvillette is part of an Electro-Charged team.

Best Artifacts

Neuvillette’s Charged Attack DMG scales off of his current HP at the time of casting. This is what makes the Sourcewater Droplet absorption so important – if you can increase his HP prior to unleashing the attack, the more damage it will do. An Artifact’s main stats should include HP%, Hydro DMG Bonus, and CRIT Rate. For substats, look for HP%, Elemental Mastery, CRIT stats, and if you need it, Energy Recharge.

4PC Marechaussee Hunter

The 2-piece set of Marechausee Hunter increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 15%. The 4-piece set increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate by 12% for 5 seconds when their HP fluctuates. Basically, this is perfect for Neuvillette since his HP will always change. The wielder can have a maximum of 3 stacks, so they can gain a max of 36% CRIT Rate at a time from this set.

4PC Wanderer’s Troupe

It may be easier to build Neuvillette with Wanderer’s Troupe as this set drops consistently from normal bosses and Trounce Domains. The 2-piece set increases the wielder’s Elemental Mastery by 80 points. The 4-piece set Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% for Catalyst and Bow characters.

4PC Heart of Depth

The 2-piece set increases Hydro DMG by 15%. The 4-piece set increases the wielder’s Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15 seconds after the wielder uses their Elemental Skill. Much like the Marechaussee Hunter set, Heart of Depth interplays with Neuvillette’s Sourcewater Droplet mechanic. Charged Attacks made after using his Elemental Skill will receive that 30% damage increase.

Best Teams

Because of Neuvillette’s Passive Talent, you should place him on a Hydro Reaction Team. Start by looking at your Sub-DPS characters and go from there. Generally, you’re looking for teammates who have large Elemental AoEs or can apply their element off-field.

Reaction Premium Team F2P Team Vaporize Dehya

Klee

Jean Xiangling

Sayu

Bennett Freeze Shenhe

Ganyu

Kaedehara Kazuha Rosaria

Diona

Sucrose Electro-Charged Raiden Shogun

Yae Miko

Zhongli Fischl

Lynette

Noelle Hyperbloom Nahida

Raiden Shogun

Baizhu Dendro Traveler

Collei

Kuki Shinobu

Related Guides: Genshin Impact: Tome of the Eternal Flow Ascension Guide | Genshin Impact: Best Noelle Build | Genshin Impact: Noelle Talent Guide | Genshin Impact: Noelle Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Noelle Ascension Guide