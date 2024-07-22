Rumor: Valorant Is Finally Releasing To Consoles This Month

It feels like Valorant is finally getting the chance to meet its full potential.

Valorant fans, this may finally be the news that you were waiting for.

Since Riot Games launched their tactical shooter in 2020, they have been talking about bringing the shooter to consoles. After this long a wait, Riot finally confirmed that they had prepared ports for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in this year’s Summer Game Fest.

These versions of the game cannot do cross play with the PC version. However, they were able to implement syncing of inventory and progress with PC, so players still have an incentive to play across their consoles and PCs.

Riot also had a limited beta launched for Valorant on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S last June 14, but since then, they had been mum on that release date. And here’s the rumor you were waiting for.

As shared by GPT Gaming News on Twitter, extas1tv claims that Valorant is coming to consoles on July 26. That would be Friday this week, giving those fans who have been waiting for it a fun weekend to look forward to.

Riot has successfully carved out a niche for themselves in the hyper competitive live service team shooter market with their stylish take on it. It’s easier to recognize now that that is now mean feat, particularly as we have seen Microsoft and Sony stumble out the gate with Redfall and Concord.

But truthfully, success was not guaranteed when it comes to this genre. If we look back at Battleborn and Lawbreakers, they certainly were no less deserving of success than the games that continue to thrive today. Aside from making good games, developers need to get everything right to keep their customers engaged.

Valorant has very good refined gameplay, but truthfully they are not unique in that regard. When Valorant came up with an appealing cast of characters, they were really following the lead that was already set by Blizzard with Overwatch. Their success is actually not just about being a good game, because there are tons such games that no one knows about today.

So it helped that Valorant was made by a well-regarded studio like Riot Games. That reputation really did precede itself. Valorant is also known for having really good anti cheat, and while that may seem to just be a requirement, it’s not something everyone else does properly. But also, we have all caught one of those Valorant ads on YouTube; Riot definitely put that ad spend in, and it succeeded.

With Valorant coming to consoles, the shooter may now be set to get even bigger than before. It did kind of feel like Valorant being PC put artificial blocks to its potential, but it’s good that Riot took their time to get it right. So now we’re about to see just how much bigger it can be.