Riot Games Aims to Bring Valorant to Consoles

The free-to-play PC game could be heading to consoles

Valorant is a first-person shooter game developed and published by Riot Games that is currently only available for PC. But that could soon change as Riot Games has hinted that it could be bringing the game out for consoles. This would be wonderful for console gamers who will then be able to experience the fun that PC users have been reveling in since the game was released back in 2020.

But how do we know that Riot Games is looking at this possibility? Well, in the form of job listings of course, and these fresh job offers could potentially reveal all. The roles were posted on the job website hitmarker.net, where it was revealed that the studio was looking for a senior designer and another design manager, as well as a few more design-based roles. Riot has asked for someone who can “develop a vision for combat in Valorant on consoles,” while also being able to “design and refine features, modes, and systems to help bring the console products to market.” As you can, the studio has directly referenced the word ‘consoles,’ and even though there is no official confirmation yet, this is surely as good as it gets.

At the beginning of the year, there were rumors about Valorant’s arrival on Xbox and PlayStation, and with a relationship between Riot and Microsoft blossoming, especially with the latter’s Game Pass service, this was another incentive to get the title on these platforms. It just makes perfect sense because, why wouldn’t this happen? Although PCs might be the platform with the highest quality, there is no doubt that PlayStation and Xbox users are a far bigger figure than the number of PC users.

Valorant is a team-based first-person tactical shooter that is set in the not-too-distant future. Players must choose to play as one of a set of Agents, who are characters based on several countries and cultures around the world. The main game mode assigns players to either attack or defend, and each team consists of five players as well. Every agent has a unique ability, but to use them you will need to use charges, and then there is the ultimate ability which required charging through kills, deaths, using orbs, or by completing objectives.

The game has been well-received over the years, with favorable comparisons being made with Valve’s Counter-Strike series, which is never a bad thing. Let’s see how this one evolves in the near future – we could be seeing each other in a PlayStation lobby at some point.

