Two New Games Hit Game Pass Today

Two heavy hitters make their way to Xbox and PC Game Pass. Gungrave GORE and Battlefield 2042 are set to join Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, as well as Game Pass Ultimate today.

Developed by South-Korean studio IGGYMOB, Gungrave GORE is a stylish third-person action shooter akin to the likes of the Devil May Cry series. Gungrave GORE prides itself on making you feel like a “gun-wielding badass anti-hero.” Combining a story of vengeance and a gory ballet of bullets Gungrave GORE describes itself as “the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.”

Traveling across South-East Asia there are about 12 hours of gameplay to enjoy in Gungrave GORE‘s story. Combining stylish third-person shooting with close-range melee combat Gungrave GORE allows for a seamless transition between moves in the midst of combat. With unlimited ammo and combo meters that will be sure to become super addictive Gungrave GORE seems to be a must-try for those interested in style-based combat titles.

Gungrave GORE drops on Game Pass today but is also available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Battlefield 2042 will be the game most people are anticipating from this drop of Game Pass titles. Coming to EA Play, available through Game Pass, Battlefield 2042 offers large-scale multiplayer action. Battlefield 2042‘s migration to EA Play seems to be a considered effort by both DICE and EA to revive the title after its rocky launch. Alongside its addition to Game Pass, the title also has free weekends scheduled for the following dates:

Xbox: December 1 – 4

Steam: December 1 – 5

PlayStation: December 16 – 23

This move to Game Pass coincides with the game’s recent release of its third season Escalation, which is available to play right now. The new season includes a revamp to the game’s class system, a new specialist, and an additional map, along with new weapons and vehicles.

While the title had a rough launch, recent reviews on Steam are noted as ‘Mixed’ as opposed to the overall user ratings of ‘Mostly Negative.’ This could mean that there’s been an active effort put in to revitalize the game and soft-relaunch it following initially weak critic and user ratings. Only time will tell if EA’s move to Game Pass will have a positive effect on the player base.

While Battlefield 2042 is on its way to Game Pass today it’s also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

