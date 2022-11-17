Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Escalation Trailer Drops With November 22 Launch Date

A brand new season is heading to Battlefield 2042, and it’s bringing a few new notable additions into the game. Season 3 Escalation is coming this month and today we have just received the latest trailer. You can check out the footage above, but overall you’re going to see a few new pieces of content that might get you back into the game. One of those new additions to this game is a brand new map called Spearhead, which the development team has set within the harsh Swedish wilderness. As you attempt to take out the opposing threat, it’s all hands on deck.

While we have a brand new map to battle within, it’s not the only location you might want to visit. There are actually two maps that got reworked, so you’ll want to visit them as well when the season drops. The two maps that received an update are Breakaway and Manifest. However, if you’re just after the completely new content, we have a bit more than just a new map for players to duke it out within. There are new technological weapons, a vehicle, and another specialist to take the role as.

New Additions To Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Escalation

NVK-P125 – Secondary Weapon

NVK-S22 – Shotgun

RORSCH MK-4 – Railgun

EMKV90-TOR – Tank

Rasheed Zain – Specialist

Again, we only have a little wait to endure before we can get our hands on the season. As it stands right now, Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Escalation will be launching on November 22, 2022, so that’s just a couple of days from now. There might even be an influx of players to follow after the game as the developers also unveiled that Battlefield 2042 will have a free access period within December.

Xbox: December 1 – 4

Steam: December 1 – 5

PlayStation: December 16 – 23

Meanwhile, if you rather pick up a copy of Battlefield 2042, then it’s readily available today across most platforms. Players are able to pick the game up on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on Battlefield 2042, which you can view below. Please keep in mind that the coverage is based on the game when it first launched into the marketplace and does not represent the game at its current state or its upcoming season launch.

