Genshin Impact: Noelle Constellation Guide

Noelle is one of the first characters introduced in Genshin Impact. She is guaranteed on the Beginners' Wish banner.

Noelle is guaranteed with each Genshin Impact account through the Beginners’ Wish banner. All new players can use 20 pulls on this banner at a 20% discount. Your first 10-pull on this banner guarantees Noelle while your next only guarantees one of 11 4-Star characters.

However, this banner tends to give Noelle a bad reputation. Admittedly, C0 Noelle is nothing special. But with more Constellations, she becomes an absolute powerhouse and a fantastic F2P option for any Mono-Geo team.

Noelle’s Constellation, Parma Cordis, resembles a coat of arms. Her best Constellation is C6. Not only does it increase her Elemental Burst damage, but it can extend her Burst duration. C6 is essential for turning Noelle into a true Main DPS. Her second-best Constellation is C2 since it guarantees that using Noelle’s Elemental Skill will heal your party.

C1 – I Got Your Back

While Sweeping Time and Breastplate are both in effect, the chance of Breastplate’s healing effect activating increases to 100%.

Before C1, Noelle’s Normal and Charged Attacks made while the Breastplate shield is active have a chance to regenerate HP for your party. Basically, healing was not a guarantee. C1 guarantees that healing. Both the shield and Noelle’s healing scale off of her DEF.

C2 – Combat Maid

Decreases the Stamina Consumption of Noelle’s Charged Attacks by 20% and increases her Charged Attack DMG by 15%.

This is mostly helpful while Noelle’s Elemental Burst is in effect. Her Burst – Sweeping Time – extends her AoE and converts her attacks to Geo DMG. Additionally, Noelle’s ATK increases based on her DEF.

C3 – Invulnerable Maid

Noelle’s Elemental Skill – Breastplate – automatically gains 3 Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – To Be Cleaned

When Breastplate’s duration ends or it is destroyed by damage, it will deal 400% ATK of Geo DMG to surrounding enemies.

While not an entirely useless Constellation, it doesn’t add anything too helpful. Overall, it’s best for generating other shields rather than dealing damage.

C5 – Favonius Sweeper Master

Noelle’s Elemental Burst – Sweeping Time – automatically gains 3 Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Must Be Spotless

Sweeping Time increases Noelle’s ATK by an additional 50% of her DEF. Additionally, every enemy defeated during the Burst’s duration increases its duration by 1 second. The effect can be increased in this way by up to 10 seconds.

The ATK boost is great, but the duration boost turns Noelle into a great Geo DPS. Without C6, Sweeping Time lasts for 15 seconds. All things considered, that’s a relatively long Elemental Burst. C6 can extend Noelle’s Burst to 25 seconds. Additionally, if you fully level up Noelle’s Burst, her ATK bonus can scale off of her DEF by up to 140%.

