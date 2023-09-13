Genshin Impact: Sayu Constellation Guide

Sayu is a sleepy ninja who simply wants to get taller. But for now, she's an Anemo Claymore character who both heals and swirls.

Reminiscent of a tanuki, Sayu is an Anemo Claymore character from Inazuma. She still holds the title as the only Anemo Claymore character in Genshin Impact. Her Constellation, Nyctereutes Minor, changes her playstyle with each activation. Before a certain point, you will need to decide how you want to build Sayu: as a Sub-DPS or as a Healer. However, Nyctereutes Minor slowly adds features to expand your build options.

Sayu’s best Constellation for better team flexibility is C6. This turns her into a true Sub-DPS/Healer hybrid. For her Healer build, you can stop at C1. It gets rid of the HP limit built into her Elemental Burst’s healing and it will also allow her to heal and inflict Swirl DMG simultaneously.

C1 – Multi-Task no Jutsu

The Muji-Muji Daruma created by Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry will ignore HP limits and can simultaneously attack nearby opponents and heal characters. This will give you the most freedom with Sayu and allow you to fully replace your previous Healer with only Sayu.

C2 – Egress Prep

Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash gains two effects. First, DMG of Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick in Press Mode increases by 3.3%. Second, every 0.5 seconds in the Fuufuu Windwheel state will increase the DMG of the Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick by 3.3%. Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick DMG can be increased in this way up to 66%.

C3 – Eh, the Bunshin Can Handle It

Sayu’s Elemental Burst – Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry – automatically gains 3 Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Skiving: New and Improved

Sayu recovers 1.2 Energy when she triggers a Swirl reaction. This can occur once every 2 seconds. This is good for cutting down on the downtime with Sayu’s Elemental Burst. In turn, Sayu will be able to heal your team more frequently.

C5 – Speed Comes First

Sayu’s Elemental Skill – Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash – automatically gains 3 Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Sleep O’Clock

The Muji-Muji Daruma created by Sayu’s Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry will now also benefit from her Elemental Mastery. Each point of Sayu’s Elemental Mastery will increase the damage dealt by the Muji-Muji Daruma’s attacks by 0.2% ATK. Sayu can gain a maximum increase of 400% ATK through this effect. EM also increases the HP restored by the Muji-Muji Daruma by 3. A maximum of 6,000 additional HP can be restored in this manner.

Once you unlock C6, focus on boosting Sayu’s Elemental Mastery. To maximize the buffs, Sayu needs 2,000 EM points. Though you may not get to the full 2,000 points, you can get close by using EM Artifacts and a Claymore that boosts EM. You can try using the 4-Piece Gilded Dreams Set for 230 EM in total.