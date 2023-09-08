Genshin Impact: Freminet Constellation Guide

Freminet is the third Cryo Claymore character introduced in Genshin Impact. He specializes in simultaneously dealing Cryo and Physical DMG against opponents. Outside of combat, he makes underwater exploration so much easier by cutting down on your party’s Aquatic Stamina consumption.

Genshin Impact: Hydro Traveler Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Lynette Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Lyney Constellation Guide

Freminet’s Constellation is Automaton. Unlike other characters, Freminet’s Constellations merely increase his stats. They don’t add anything special to his Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst. However, they do increase the potency of Freminet’s Elemental Skill – Pressurized Floe. Even at C0, most of Freminet’s damage comes from Pressurized Floe.

C6 is Freminet’s best Constellation due to the stat boosts provided by prior Constellations. However, if you have the right Artifacts on him, C2 is a good stopping point since it alleviates some of his Burst cost.

C1 – Dreams of the Foamy Deep

Pressurized Floe has two parts to it: Shattering Pressure and Pers Timer. While Pers Timer is active, Pressurized Floe turns into Shattering Pressure. Activating C1 increases Shattering Pressure’s CRIT Rate by 15%.

C2 – Penguins and the Land of Plenty

Unleashing Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will restore 2 Energy to Freminet. If Freminet unleashes a Level 4 Shattering Pressure, it restores 3 Energy.

Freminet’s Elemental Burst – Shadowhunter’s Ambush – costs 60 Energy. Though you won’t use the Burst a lot, it does reset the CD for Pressurized Floe and adds a Pers Timer stack. It also decreases Freminet’s CD by 70%. Basically, this Constellation is good for enabling Freminet to use his Elemental Skill as much as possible.

C3 – Song of the Eddies and Bleached Sands

Upon activation, Freminet’s Normal Attack – Flowing Eddies – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

Currently, only Lyney and Freminet have Constellations that affect their Normal Attack Talent in this way.

C4 – Dance of the Snowy Moon and Flute

After Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his ATK increases by 9% for 6 seconds. He can gain a max of 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds.

Once you get to this Constellation, run Freminet on a team that can inflict Freeze, Shatter, or Superconduct so you can take advantage of the ATK buff. Freminet’s effectiveness triggering these reactions will only get better from here.

C5 – Nights of Hearth and Happiness

Upon activation, Freminet’s Elemental Skill – Pressurized Flow – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Moment of Waking and Resolve

After Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his CRIT DMG increases by 12% for 6 seconds. Freminet can have a max of 3 stacks and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds.

Now, when triggering Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct, Freminet will receive both the ATK and CRIT DMG buff. ATK can be increased by up to 18% while CRIT DMG can go up to 36%.