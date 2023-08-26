Genshin Impact: Lynette Constellation Guide

Right now, you can easily get Lynette to C1 since Genshin Impact will give you Lynette as a free 4-Star character.

Lynette and Lyney have matching cat Constellations! Together, the magic cat duo welcomes Genshin Impact players to Fontaine. Lynette’s Constellation is the Felis Alba which features a cat with a bow. Felis Alba generally enhances her Elemental Skill.

Genshin Impact: The First Great Magic Ascension & Stats | Genshin Impact: Aqua Simulacra Ascension & Stats | Genshin Impact: Lyney Talent Guide | Genshin Impact: Lyney Constellation Guide

Overall, C6 is the best Constellation because it adds Anemo Infusion after using her Elemental Skill. Otherwise, C1 and C2 are the next best, adding some extras to Lynette’s Skill and Burst. Lynette’s damage output will get better with each active Constellation.

C1 – A Cold Blade Like a Shadow

When Lynette’s Enigma Thrust hits an opponent marked with Shadowsign, a vortex will appear and drag nearby opponents to the Shadowsign opponent’s location. This is good if you need crowd control and don’t enjoy using Catalyst characters…or you don’t have Kazuha or Venti.

C2 – Endless Mysteries

Bogglecat Box will fire an extra Vivid Shot during its duration. This is part of Lynette’s Elemental Burst and where most of her damage comes from. The Vivid Shot will absorb whatever Element hits the Bogglecat Box first, with the Elemental priority being Cryo, Pyro, Hydro, and then Electro, and inflict DMG from that element in 2-second intervals.

C3 – Cognition-Inverting Gaze

Upon activation, Lynette’s Elemental Burst – Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Tacit Coordination

Enigmatic Feint receives another charge. This brings the count up to two uses of Enigmatic Feint, making Lynette’s Elemental Skill a more viable option for Anemo damage. Lynette’s Skill has a relatively long CD of 12 seconds. With the extra charge, you can use the Skill once without needing to wait for the CD. This is great for bosses or trials with a lot of enemies.

C5 – Obscuring Ambiguity

Upon activation, Lynette’s Elemental Skill – Enigmatic Feint – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Watchful Eye

When Lynette uses the Enigma Thrust, she will gain an Anemo Infusion and 20% Anemo Bonus DMG for 6 seconds. Again, this is Lynette’s best Constellation and completely transforms her Elemental Skill from primarily crowd control to an Anemo DPS asset. With the additional charge, you could potentially keep the Anemo Infusion going continuously. If you wait 6 seconds between Skill charges, you’ll be able to run out the clock on the next charge. Theoretically, you can keep the infusion going for 18 seconds.

Though not specified, the Anemo DMG from the infusion will most likely be considered Skill DMG rather than Normal Attack DMG. Additionally, since Lynette’s Constellation adds so much to her Skill, you should keep her Talent priority as Elemental Burst, Elemental Skill, and Normal Attack.