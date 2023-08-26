How To Check Friendship Levels In Baldur’s Gate 3

Taking the time to keep tabs on your mates is key to making sure they are happy with your leadership in Baldur's Gate 3.

One of the best parts of any adventure is getting to go on it with a band of merry mates. This was true back when humans first sprung from the ocean, and it’s true now in Baldur’s Gate 3. Friends are awesome, and keeping them happy will ensure they stick around. Heck, they might even give you a high-five.

The thing is, sometimes you do and say things that really annoy people. Maybe you told a joke that painted a Selunite in a positive light. Perhaps you called Mystra an abusive partner who deserved eradication. It doesn’t matter what you did, only that it had ramifications.

How To Check Your Friendship Level

Checking the state of your friendships is pretty darn important in Baldur’s Gate 3. If people don’t like you, they are prone to abandoning the party and setting off on their own. This isn’t great as every comrade you meet has an interesting story to tell, and missing out on that narrative sauce feels an awful lot like failure.

Thankfully checking your friendship/approval is super simple. Enter the character’s Character Sheet (press C on PC) and then shimmy down to the ‘Approval’ section. This will show a bar that very clearly shows how much someone likes you. You can even hover over it for more details. The further to the right you are, the better.

If you want to check your approval rating on a character who is not in your party, you will need to go back to camp, add them to your party, and then check. As of writing, there is no other way which makes this method a tad clunky.

How To Manipulate Your Approval Rating

The main way you can change your approval is by engaging in conversation. This doesn’t have to be with anyone in particular, just get nattering. Most conversations will require you to make important decisions, and each character in your party will have a hidden preference.

There is no surefire way to increase or decrease your ratings, you really do have to know your friends and select the options that you know will suit their personality. If you get an approval high enough you will often be able to enter into some sort of romantic relationship. Let it drop too low, however, and people will start to leave.

You might be the main character, but that doesn’t mean Lae’zel has to put up with your nonsense – you know, like saving the innocent, sparing lives, and generally being a decent person.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.