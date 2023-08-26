Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Easily Bypass The Steel Sentry In Rivington

Steel Sentries are no joke in Baldur's Gate 3. Thankfully you can easily bypass the one lingering around Southspan Checkpoint.

One of the earliest hurdles in Baldur’s Gate 3’s third act is the Steel Sentry that stands guard at the Southspan Checkpoint. This is a key location that links the lower city to the city proper. Basically, if you want to progress, you are going to have to find a way to deal with this hurdle.

The thing is, Steel Sentries are no pushovers and they are itching for a fight. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to get around these guys. We are going to share with you our solution to this little problem, and how you can bypass them without any bloodshed. Grab your best mage, we have some sneaking to do.

Getting To Southspan Checkpoint

Southspan Checkpoint is just north of the entrance to Rivington and is guarded by a small force of Fists and a monstrous machine known as a Steel Sentry. You would have found out earlier that these machines prevented General Thorm’s troops from invading Baldur’s Gate. From this information alone, you can glean how powerful these things are.

If you want to get through the checkpoint (and you do), you need to somehow get through these guys. If you try to talk to them you will be attacked as the Sentry invades your mind and uncovers your plot against the Absolute. This leads to a very difficult fight that you might not be able to win.

Thankfully there are other solutions.

How To Bypass Southspan Checkpoint

We are aware that there is an entire separate quest dedicated to shutting these Sentries down, however, we aren’t going to do that this time. Sometimes you don’t have time to mess around with the technical side of sabotage and you just want to slip on by. You have three options.

Invisibility

Teleport

Fly

Invisibility can be used by just about any spellcaster and allows you to, well, turn invisible. Cast this on one of your party members and you can slip by undetected. Pretty simple.

Teleportation is another powerful series of spells. The exact spell doesn’t matter, all you need to do is look to the right of the checkpoint. You will see some scaffolding, and this is your in. Use any teleportation spell and warp one party member to the scaffolding. Once they are on this side of the checkpoint, they won’t be a bother.

Fly works in much the same way as teleportation. This biggest difference is that you can unlock the ability by using High-Tier Illithid Powers. Fly over to the scaffolding and you are good to go.

No matter the method, you will find a Fast Travel Point just beyond the checkpoint. Fast Travel to it to teleport your entire party instantly. Easy.

If you are doing the ‘Solve The Open Hand Temple Murders‘ quest, you are rewarded with a pass that lets you freely walk through the checkpoint upon completion.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.