Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Reveal Other Playable Races They Want To Be

When you think about the glory that is Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the things your mind will inevitably reach for is how you have plenty of choices within the game, affecting how you look, how you play, and so on. Larian Studios went deep into D&D lore to attempt to craft a memorable and choice-filled experience so that you felt you were truly guiding your path within the game. Just within character creation, you could choose from 11 different species of characters to decide who you wanted to be. You could even choose the” Origin” characters and become one of the main characters instead of creating your own.

You could pick the “classics” like humans, elves, or tieflings, or be something like a drow, dragonborn, or something else that tickled your fancy. But as Redditors know, some species were missing from that list that they wanted. On Reddit, they made their feelings known about what species they wanted to play in the future, and the list is definitely interesting.

Before we reveal anything, it’s important to note that for developer Larian Studios, it would’ve been almost impossible to bring all the D&D species into the game, as that would’ve required a LOT of programming to ensure each one was able to do everything that the main character had to do in the game both in cutscenes, combat, etc. We can’t imagine how long it took just for 11 species that could have custom looks, so now imagine trying to add even more!

Regardless, some of the species they chose included the Goblins. That one makes sense, as Goblins are a big part of the game, especially in Act I, and it would’ve been interesting to see a Goblin character interact with them, depending on your path choice.

Other options that weren’t so obvious were the Grung, humanoid frogs with a class system based on their colors. Then there was a request for the Kobolds, whom you do meet in Baldur’s Gate 3. They’re a dragon-like species and are related to them, but they specialize in ambush tactics, such as laying down traps.

Or if you are more into cat-like creatures, then the Tabaxi was another Redditor request. They’re a cat-like humanoid race whom you meet in the title, and you can even visit one of their villages.

There were even requests to become Mind Flayers right off the bat! If that happened, that would certainly change the game’s plot and the party’s perception. Larian Studios did say at one point that they wanted to add more species, but we have to wonder if that will still occur.