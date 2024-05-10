Larian Studios Reveals New Delay In Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Editions

Many of you have either played or have thought about playing Baldur’s Gate 3 over the course of the last year, more or less. The reason for that is that the title from Larian Studios is one of the best games out there currently and is so deep you could do multiple playthroughs without issue and have different experiences every time. If you haven’t bought it yet, you could easily go to Steam, PlayStation, or even Xbox to buy it and start your journey. However, if you’ve been waiting on the Deluxe Editions that were announced late last year, you’ve been having “different feelings” as of late.

As we noted last week, Larian Studios put out a message that there were delays going on with the Deluxe Editions of the game still, and that while some places would get it soon, like in Oceania, things are going to take a bit longer for some of the others who have ordered it. Today, Larian dropped a massive Twitter thread about the state of the Deluxe Editions, and it’s not the best news.

They noted that some people in Europe and beyond are getting their versions, but things are still in a bit of limbo on the other fronts:

“Although we were hopeful there would be no more delays, we share your frustration in waiting to receive your copies. We are working closely with our partners to ensure those who have pre-ordered the PS5 US version should begin to see their copies shipped later this month and Xbox versions within the next two weeks.”

They apologize for the delays and promise they’re working hard to get these editions out quickly. For those who might wonder why they can’t just “provide digital copies,” it’s not that simple. First off, the Deluxe Edition has numerous add-ons and special items that make it a true “Deluxe Edition.” It’s not just about getting the game; it’s about getting the swag. Furthermore, Larian noted that the PS5 and Xbox editions are “fully disced versions,” and thus, a digital code wouldn’t work in this case.

The team also noted that issues within the printing itself caused the delay, and they’re going to try to prevent such things from happening in the future.

Regardless, Baldur’s Gate 3 remains one of the best titles of 2023 and the Game of the Year in many people’s minds. So, while it is taking a while to get to these players, once they arrive… it’ll be worth it.