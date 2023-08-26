Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Complete The ‘Solve The Open Hand Temple Murders’ Quest

Baldur's Gate 3 starts with a string of mysterious murders and it's up to you to solve them before more innocents are snuffed out.

Every act in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a different pace. Act 3 is no different, and one of the most interesting aspects of the early portions of this act is the side quests. Most side quests have you going somewhere and killing/fetching something. Act 3 has you investigating a string of gruesome murders in a temple.

The ‘Solve The Open Hand Murders’ quest is very easy to miss as it requires venturing into one of the many buildings that make up Rivington. After a brief encounter with a winged miniature elephant, you are tasked with figuring out what’s really going on in and around the temple, and if possible, stopping any future tomfoolery.

How To Start ‘Solve The Open Hand Temple Murders’ Quest

To start the quest all you have to do is make your way to the Open Hand Temple in Rivington. It’s very easy to find as it is one of the larger buildings in Rivington. Simply enter the town when you first start Act 3 and then head north past the Circus Of The Last Days. You will spot the temple on your left (it’s incredibly hard to miss).

In the main chamber, you will find a flying elephant arguing with one of the priestesses. This elephant, believe it or not, is Inspector Valeria. They have concluded that Brilgor murdered Father Lorgan before committing suicide. Despite the arguments made by the priestess, the case is closed.

The Priestess will ask you to uncover the truth. This kickstarts the quest.

Finding Out Who Killed Father Lorgan

Like with any quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are many ways to uncover the truth – this is just how we managed it. First things first, you want to go into the infirmary and find Father Lorgan’s body (it’s glowing green). Use Speak With Undead to commune with his corpse. Use your five questions to learn who killed him and where he died.

He will reveal a dwarf in red robes killed him, and that he was slain in the tunnels beneath the temple.

Tunnels Under The Temple

To get to the tunnels, head to the kitchen. There is a cellar door that leads to the undercroft. Head into the main chamber of the undercroft and light all the candles, torches, and braziers. Approach the crests on the walls to reveal buttons. Push them both to open a secret door.

This leads to the secret tunnels and, unfortunately, to danger. You will find three enemies – Muzz, Zomm, and Rudd – conversing in an area covered in blood. They mention the Fraygo Flophouse, which is well worth remembering. Get as close as you can and then ambush them. Don’t worry, these guys are bloodthirsty killers.

By this point in the game, they shouldn’t be too difficult to take out as they are only level 8. Loot their bodies and pick up the Flower Key. In this main area, look for a hole near a wall. Loot it to find a hidden dagger – this is the murder weapon. Leave the tunnels and prepare to seek out the Flophouse.

Where To Use The Flower Key

The Flophouse is north of the temple, so follow the main road until you reach the South Span Checkpoint. This can be a tricky encounter to navigate, so be sure to check out our dedicated guide to deal with it.

Once you have dealt with the Checkpoint (one way or another) look to your left for the Flophouse. Enter it, head upstairs and then look for a set of ladders. Climb them and interact with a suspicious wardrobe. If you have the Flower Key (which you should) you will pass straight through into a secret room.

Loot the place and you will come across the final piece of evidence – an assassination list. With everything in hand, you are ready to confront Inspector Valeria.

Handing Over The Evidence

Once you have left the Flophouse, head across the street and into Sharess Caress and talk to Inspector Valeria. They are not too interested in opening up the case but will hear you out. Once you’ve given them compelling evidence, they will direct you to their superior AND give you a pass that will let you pass freely through Checkpoints from now on – very handy indeed.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.