Fortnite: How to Secure Forecast Data From Forecast Towers

The wait is finally over, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is now live. The theme of the season is heists which are now the Last Resort to survival. There are three fresh points of interest to explore, brand new reality augments to roll, and the debut of Forecast Towers. At Forecast Towers, you can secure Forecast Data, providing you with some valuable intel. Below, we’ll explain where to find Forecast Towers and how you can use them to secure Forecast Data.

Forecast Towers are a brand new addition to the Fortnite island. They functions similar to the Storm Scout exotic that has made an appearance in previous seasons, but on a much larger scale.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Khaby Lame Skin | Fortnite: All New Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Check Your Stats on Discord | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: Where to Find the Bender NPC | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling | Fortnite: Where to Find the Big Bush Bomb and How to Use it | Fortnite: How to Pet Wolves and Boars | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to fly 100 Meters in the Air Using a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to fall 5 Stories or More Without Taking Damage | Challenge Guide |

How to Secure Forecast Data in Fortnite

First of all, you need to locate a Forecast Tower. In the early game, you can look for them while you’re dropping in or reach a vantage point and see if you can spot one in the distance. They appear as tall towers that flash red and green. Once the first circle closes, Forecast Towers will be marked on your map.

As you get close to a Forecast Tower, a boss will spawn with two accomplices, so you have to take them down to get control of the Forecast Tower. After the boss has been eliminated, they’ll drop an Access Card which can be used on the terminal at the base of the tower.

Securing Forecast Data is extremely handy, as it will reveal future storm circles, allowing you to be ahead of the game at all times. If you’re in a squad, future storm circles will be revealed to every member of your team. By securing Forecast Data from two towers, you’ll complete a Week 0 quest. This will grant you 35,000 XP and get your shiny new battle pass off to a strong start.

That’s all you need to know about securing Forecast Data in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. So far, Forecast Towers are proving to be extremely popular, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to grab one.