Fortnite: How to Check Your Stats on Discord

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has taken players to the Wilds. The middle of the island has collapsed, revealing a hidden jungle containing various plants, rideable Raptors, and a plethora of secrets waiting to be uncovered. Discord now has a dedicated bot for Fortnite. This is perfect for you to track your statistics and see where you stack up against your friends this season.

The stats you’ll be able to see are victory royales, eliminations, assists, damage dealt, fish caught, and distance travelled. The Fortnite leaderboard in Discord tracks stats across all modes, including regular Battle Royale, Zero Build and Ranked Play.

How to check your Fortnite stats using Discord

To view your Fortnite stats on Discord, all you have to do is follow a few steps:

Visit the official Fortnite Discord Bot link and choose the server you want to authorize the bot to be a part of

Go to your Discord server and use the /help command to view the list of prompts you can use to instruct the bot

Select the stats you want to challenge your friends on

You’ll then be prompted to Link your Epic Games account with the bot

Use the /create command to setup your leaderboard, create roles and apply various other settings

After you play Fortnite, open up Discord and check where you sit on the leaderboard

The Fortnite leaderboard Discord bot can also be found in all official Fortnite servers. The bot in these servers will display the stats of users who connect their Epic account to it and choose to participate in that specific bot’s leaderboard.

If you decide you want to opt out of the leaderboard at any time, you can do so by using the command /settings and click on “Switch Account.”