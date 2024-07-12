Nintendo Has Posted English Version Of Its Official Magazine Online For Gamers To Read

Nintendo has never been afraid to connect with gamers in various ways. You’d think that they would just make games and focus on spreading the word about its titles online, but they’ve never been that basic. They’ve been the company that constantly tries to push out new methods to connect with people and bring them into the gaming fold. Magazines have long been something The Big N used to get hype for upcoming titles and platforms, and the magazines they had used to go all over the world until they slowly were phased out. However, a magazine they continue to release in Japan has just gone digital for English readers to enjoy.

This is the official Nintendo Magazine, and in Japan, The Big N gives it away for free at official stores and locations so that gamers can have a little insight into what’s going on and what games they should keep their eyes on. In this edition, they have a special feature on Luigi, which talks about the various music groups in Splatoon while also having a ‘summit,’ shows you a lot of detective games that you can play on the Switch, and so much more! It even reiterates some of the big Switch games that are coming in the later parts of 2024 or early 2025.

One might look at this and think it’s “just a simple magazine,” but it’s so much more than that. This is a fun way to highlight video games and characters in ways that people might enjoy checking out! You have to remember that for Nintendo, it’s not just about selling games, it’s about making their IPs known and getting people try something fresh, fun, and new so that they can grow their player base even more! That’s why the company has been doing so much recently, trying to “get out there” in the world and do more than ever before. They’ve done theme parks, they’ve done movies successfully, with more on the way, and they’re expanding their gaming ranks so that they can do even more titles.

Plus, they’re getting ready for the next console in their lineup. We don’t know anything significant about Switch 2 other than the fact that it won’t arrive this fiscal year. As such, there’s much speculation about what it could bring and what gaming titles will be in its first year. Given how layered this magazine is, we expect a “Switch 2 Edition” to come out soon.