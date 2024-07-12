Splatoon 3 Drops Special Art Piece As Splatfest Looms

When it comes to Splatoon 3, fans are always eager to drop back into the game to play one of the many events that happen within it. More specifically, they love the Splatfest events. These events happen almost every month, and they feature three choices under the banner of one topic that you must choose and defend. Between the basic Turf War matches and the Tricolor Battles that occur at the halfway point, there are multiple ways to show your skills while also elevating your team in the process. The next Splatfest starts tonight, and you can tell that the team is ready for it.

We can prove this by showing you this special art piece featuring Off The Hook repping their preferred “special locations.” Shiver is at a palace looking majestic, Frye is having fun at a theme park, and Big Man is relaxing in a hammock on a beach. Good times, everyone!

The topic of the new Splatfest is that of “What Would You Reserve For A Day?” The answers are a palace, a theme park, or a beach. Think of it as the ultimate “one-day vacation.” If you could have access to one of these places with all the perks and amenities, which one would you personally go for? The answers aren’t obvious, as everyone is different and would have a different definition of fun and where they would want to go!

Some people would want to be a “king or queen for a day” and have a palace where they can enjoy the space, through a party, and eat royally without having to cook a thing. Others will head to the theme park with their friends and ride the rides, get the concessions at no charge, and have a blast from dawn until midnight. Then again, many people will take the beach as the ultimate “relaxing adventure” and just lounge on the beach, make sandcastles, play in the water, soak up the sun, and everything in between. As we said, there are no “obvious answers” to this one.

Getting back to what we noted before, Splatoon 3 seems to be on the verge of ending its monthly events and updates. There have been multiple teases that the game might be reaching “the end,” including when you look at past history and see how long the past two games got such updates. So go and enjoy this Splatfest once it arrives tonight, it might be the beginning of the end.