Brand-New Splatoon 3 Splatfest Brings Relaxing Theme To Game

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it appears that Splatoon 3 is slowly heading toward its final months of updates. The newest “Sizzle Season” catalog has a line that reads “Thanks For Playing!” in it, and that signals to many that things are coming to a close. However, before that happens, the “Summer Nights” event rolls on! We all knew a Splatfest or two would come during this unique summer event, and the first of those Splatfests has officially been announced. Thankfully, it doesn’t deal with the end of the world. Instead, it’s all about relaxing on a day off!

As you can see below, the Splatfest theme is about where you would want to spend a day off if you could reserve one of three special places: a palace, a theme park, or a beach. That’s some high-class entertainment right there!

The next Splatfest theme has been revealed, so get ready for some hot Summer Nights!



This one asks: "Which would you reserve for a day? A Palace, a Theme Park, or a Beach?" How are you spending your luxurious day off?



The Splatfest kicks off 7/12 through 7/14. pic.twitter.com/bmz9jXYYHV — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) June 21, 2024

Let’s start at the top with the palace option. Why would someone want to do that? The answer is that if they were able to reserve the palace, they could pretend to live like a king or queen for a day and have an elegant party like no one has ever seen before! Picture it: a massive dance in a ballroom, wearing elegant gowns and having a feast with friends and family members you make everything special; it’s hard to resist, wouldn’t you say?

But if you’re not into all that “royal stuff,” then a theme park might be the one you decide on! And it’s not hard to see why this one would appeal to people. After all, theme parks are one of the biggest attractions in the world today. People go there to spend sometimes DAYS going around the parks and trying to have the most fun possible. So if you could have one to yourself or with a group of friends for an entire day? Why wouldn’t you take it?

Finally, there’s the beach option, which is another classic choice. The beach is a place where many people want to relax and enjoy themselves, and spending a fun day on the sand, building castles, playing beach volleyball, and soaking up the surf seems like a wonderful way to spend a day, especially if you have others to enjoy it with. There’s nothing wrong with a classic choice.

Either way, Splatoon 3 will have people making this choice next month, so think hard about where you would want to relax, and then fight for your pick in the Splatfest!