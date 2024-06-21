Palia Is Getting A Big Update On June 25

Palia has even more surprises for us.

Palia is a big MMO free-to-play game that allows players to work on building their own little house in a village that gives off cold cottage movie vibes. Players are also able to purchase items within the game, including pets, outfits, and items to use within their houses. The game is definitely one that is themed after Stardew Valley type games but turned into a MMO.

The game will be receiving a decent sized update according to the developers after a tweet was released on Twitter just today. Some of the new things being summer themed that players will definitely enjoy such as Pirate furniture.

A new pet seems to have wandered into Kilima Village. Keep an eye out for the Bloomin' Bounties Update next week!



Patch 0.181 💙 6.25.24

🤘 Metal Building Blocks

🥳 Party Buffs

🎁 Black Market Prize Wheel

🎣 Black Market Fishing

🏴‍☠️ Pirate Furniture

🌼 Tour Tish's Dream House

🐲… pic.twitter.com/TV8IT8A5dZ — Palia (@playPalia) June 21, 2024

Players will also be receiving new ways to customize their worlds according to GameRant. The prize-wheel is also a new feature that will allow players to be able earn even more prizes. This game is one that players that haven’t already tried it will want to give it a try with so many new updates coming to the game.

Palia is free-to-play on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.