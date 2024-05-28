Paila Has Received A Brand New Update

Palia is an open-world MMO where players can gather together to join a village. Players will then go through many different quests to unlock a house, learn to fish, and much more. This game is basically an upgraded version of Stardew Valley that allows open-world multiplayer for people to make new friends and enjoy the world of Palia together.
Palia has recently released a brand new update with new content and bug fixes, below is everything that was added in this new update from the official website of Palia.
- You can purchase the blueprints for the Grand Harvest House at the City Hall store.
- It takes 1 hour and 36 minutes of real-time to build.
- While you can have both a Harvest House and Grand Harvest House, they cannot connect to each other.
The following items are now available:
- Builder’s Small Wood Crate
- Builder’s Large Wood Crate
- Builder’s Wood Floor
- Builder’s Wood Pillar
- Builder’s Wood Ramp
- Builder’s Wood Wall
- Builder’s Small Stone Crate
- Builder’s Large Stone Crate
- Builder’s Stone Floor
- Builder’s Stone Pillar
- Builder’s Stone Ramp
- Builder’s Stone Wall
Building Blocks have a limit of 1,000 pieces (which falls under the max limit of 3,000 total decor).
The wait is now over! You can now create paths and walkways with several Pavers we’ve added to the game. The following items are now available:
- Square Concrete Paver
- Wood Plank Paver
- Sandstone Flagstone Paver
- Terracotta Paver
- Wood Slab Paver
- Round Concrete Paver
The following items can be obtained from hunting their respective Muujin:
- Muujin Plush
- Banded Muujin Plush
- Bluebristle Muujin Plush
The following items can be obtained from catching their respective Insect:
- Garden Ladybug Plush
- Lunar Fairy Moth Plush
- Proudhorned Beetle Plush
- Lantern Bug Plush
The following items are now available:
- White Picket Fence
- White Picket Swing Fence
- White Picket Double Gates
The full list of patch notes can be read on the website.