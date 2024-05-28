Paila Has Received A Brand New Update

Palia is an open-world MMO where players can gather together to join a village. Players will then go through many different quests to unlock a house, learn to fish, and much more. This game is basically an upgraded version of Stardew Valley that allows open-world multiplayer for people to make new friends and enjoy the world of Palia together.

Palia has recently released a brand new update with new content and bug fixes, below is everything that was added in this new update from the official website of Palia.

You can purchase the blueprints for the Grand Harvest House at the City Hall store.

It takes 1 hour and 36 minutes of real-time to build.

While you can have both a Harvest House and Grand Harvest House, they cannot connect to each other.

The following items are now available:

Builder’s Small Wood Crate

Builder’s Large Wood Crate

Builder’s Wood Floor

Builder’s Wood Pillar

Builder’s Wood Ramp

Builder’s Wood Wall

Builder’s Small Stone Crate

Builder’s Large Stone Crate

Builder’s Stone Floor

Builder’s Stone Pillar

Builder’s Stone Ramp

Builder’s Stone Wall

Building Blocks have a limit of 1,000 pieces (which falls under the max limit of 3,000 total decor).

The wait is now over! You can now create paths and walkways with several Pavers we’ve added to the game. The following items are now available:

Square Concrete Paver

Wood Plank Paver

Sandstone Flagstone Paver

Terracotta Paver

Wood Slab Paver

Round Concrete Paver

The following items can be obtained from hunting their respective Muujin:

Muujin Plush

Banded Muujin Plush

Bluebristle Muujin Plush

The following items can be obtained from catching their respective Insect:

Garden Ladybug Plush

Lunar Fairy Moth Plush

Proudhorned Beetle Plush

Lantern Bug Plush

The following items are now available:

White Picket Fence

White Picket Swing Fence

White Picket Double Gates

The full list of patch notes can be read on the website.