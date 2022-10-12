14 New Upcoming MMO Games of 2023

You’d think that there wouldn’t be a lot of MMOs coming out in the future because of the state of games and how they’re being played. But you’d be wrong. 2023 alone has multiple ones coming out. Here are a few of them in no particular order.

#14 Ashes of Creation

Publisher: Intrepid Studios

Developer: Intrepid Studios

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Yes, we know that Ashes of Creation has been in development for a long time. But hey, it seems that it’s actually coming out next year, so shouldn’t we be happy about that?

The game is promising quite a lot, which is fair given its long development and need to appeal to fans still, including the fact that the world of Verra will truly be yours to shape and form.

You’ll have plenty of room throughout the realm to go and do what you want, and that’ll cause chain reactions all across it. Such as if you help start a war, or become the new ruler of a realm, and so on. You can also just be a great merchant and live your life that way. It’s up to you to figure out what you want to be.

#13 Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Release date: 2023

Developer: Kylotonn

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

A driving MMO is definitely not something that many people expect, but with Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, it’s very much what you’re getting. Not that this is a bad thing mind you.

After all, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown offers you a vast world for you to go and have fun in as you drive to your hearts content. Sure, you can do the “classic racing circuit” and try to win championships off of it. Or, you can go and just hang around with friends and drive the night away.

There are plenty of cars within the game too. So check out what it has to offer and you might just like what you find.

#12 Throne and Liberty

Developer: NCSOFT

Publisher: NCSOFT

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Sadly, you might have heard that Throne and Liberty has been delayed yet again and thus gamers are wondering if we’re ever going to get it. Mainly because this is hardly the only time that this game has been delayed since its announcement years ago.

In fact, it wasn’t even supposed to be called Throne and Liberty, it was supposed to be the next game in the Lineage line, but it eventually got its own name and story and such. It should still be a great medieval MMO, but we obviously won’t know for sure until it actually comes out.

#11 Life Beyond

Release date: TBA

Developer: Darewise Entertainment

Publisher: Darewise Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Life Beyond is a game that believe it or not uses Blockchain and other technologies to help you create your own special part of existence within the title. So make of this what you will.

As for the game itself, you’ll be on an alien world and get to make your own way as you want to. You can go and seek out all that is within this new world, and save it from the various nanoinfections that are trying to take over. Doing so will help you conquer new areas!

Once you take it, transform it into something you want it to be, then team up with others and govern it so you can turn it into a paradise.

#10 BitCraft

Developer: Clockwork Labs, Inc.

Publisher: Clockwork Labs, Inc.

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Despite its name, BitCraft is actually focused on giving players a truly open world where they can build both the areas around them, and themselves, to whatever level they want.

In fact, the team are even stating that they’re trying to “create a new kind of MMO” via this kind of title. With “unparalleled freedom”, you’ll get to make this world your own, but be careful as there are obviously other players who are going to want to do the same thing.

What will you be in this game when it comes out? Jump in when it arrives and find out.

#9 Inkbound

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: Shiny Shoe, Shiny Shoe LLC

Publishers: Shiny Shoe, Shiny Shoe LLC

Release date: 2023

What happens when the stories of an infinite amount of worlds become unbound and are causing chaos everywhere? Well, you’re going to find out in Inkbound. In this co-op roguelike title you’ll have to team up with your friends in order to fight off the various creatures that are literally becoming unbound from their stories.

You’ll have different classes and abilities that you’ll be able to use to fight back, and by working together, you’ll overcome all sorts of great obstacles in order to save all of these worlds.

Do you have what it takes, and will you and your friends be able to team-up to save everything?

#8 Starkeepers

Developer: Wolfpack Games

Publisher: Wolfpack Games

Release date: 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’re looking for the power of ultra-high beings in a universe, then check out the game Starkeepers when it arrives next year. For in that game you’ll play as Astrals, who are able to go into different universes and affect them in various ways.

You can use your gifts to become ancient warriors and tackle massive threats, or go and align with certain entities in order to influence events to your advantage.

Just remember, your actions will have consequences, so be sure you can live with all that you can do. Or, just use your powers how you want and not care about what happens next.

#7 SUPER PEOPLE

Release date: October 11, 2022 Early Access, Full Launch TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: Wonder People, Oscar Mike Studio

Publishers: Wonder People, Wonder Games

Personally, we think you all are “super people”, but that’s not what we’re talking about here.

We’re talking about SUPER PEOPLE the upcoming battle royale-style title that’ll have every player take the form of a super soldier. Each of these soldiers have their own special abilities and talents that you’ll have to use in the battle to try and take down the others.

As the game progresses, you’ll have the ability to make your character stronger, and as such, have more power and ability. Each round will test you and see how you adapt. How many victories can you get?

#6 Soulframe

Developer: Digital Extremes

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA

Soulframe comes from the people who make Warframe, a very popular MMO that continues to grow to this day.

This time around they’re tackling more of a fantasy-style MMO, as well as making things more melee-focused than having over 500 sci-fi weapons like they do in Warframe. While the team is trying to not reveal too much right now, we know it’ll have a sprawling world that you can go and explore.

Plus, the team behind the game clearly know how to make things work, so you can expect a lot of quality when the game comes out sometime next year or beyond.

#5 Path of Exile 2

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Fans who know the original Path of Exile will fit right in with Path of Exile 2, it’s not even a question. We can say that because the main story of Path of Exile 2 perfectly connects to the first title, and will even allow you to go back and play previous story content apparently so that you don’t feel lost.

The team behind the game have done wonders for this genre with the first Path of Exile due to how they are always trying to bring in more content, expand things, and make it better for the players. So with their first game being a huge success, the sequel is likely to follow that path.

#4 Camelot Unchained

Release date: TBA

Publisher: City State Entertainment, LLC

Developers: Mark Jacobs, City State Entertainment, LLC

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In Camelot Unchained, you’ll get to be a part of one of three very different kingdoms, each with their own motivations and styles, and then go forth to try and make them grand.

The cities and towns in this game for example will mostly be built by you. So you can make what you want and then watch it thrive before your very eyes. After that, it’s time to go and defend what is yours, and take on others to see if you are ready to lay claim to new lands in the name of your king and country.

A grand medieval journey awaits you.

#3 Plan 8

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Plan 8 is aiming to try and “redefine shooters” with its gameplay style. Mainly because in this game each player will be in an exosuit. One that has different weapons and abilities depending on the one you choose.

As a trailer notes, you’ll each wake up in one of these exosuits and not knowing where you are. Your only clue is a note in your pocket that reads “Find K.B.”

Given that a lot of people are likely going to search for them, you’ll have to fight off all sorts of threats. But just what is going on in this exosuit shooter world gone mad? You’ll have to play for yourself and find out.

#2 Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen

Release: TBA

Genre: Massively multiplayer online role-playing game

Developer: Visionary Realms, Inc

Designer: Chris Perkins; Adam Mostel

Director: Chris Rowan; Chris Kronenthal

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Welcome to the world of Terminus, where loyalty and betrayal are common depending on whom you serve, and what you intend to do.

The game itself is large, so large in fact that it notes that the environment itself has a story. To the extent that you’re going to want to pay attention to everything very closely so that you can see for yourself what the lore and history of this land is.

As you travel forth you’ll need to make friends so that you can take on bigger and more powerful threats and terrains. But also, be mindful of whom you scorn, for your enemies might have allies of their own.

#1 Ark 2

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Developers: Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Did we intend to put the game with Vin Diesel in it at the top? No. But did it work out that way? Yes.

Ark 2 is the sequel to Ark Survival Evolved and you’ll find both new and familiar things in here. Such as how you will be awakened in a place you’re not familiar with and have to fight to survive in this land of contradictions.

Just as important though is that there are “heroes” in this land that you can work with to get stronger and learn more about this place. Yes, one of them being Vin Diesel. So what journeys will you have in this game when it comes out?