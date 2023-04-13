11 New Upcoming Dinosaur Games of 2023

Whether you’re a dinosaur fan or not there’s no denying the make for some engaging video game enemies and general NPCs. Whether you’re looking for an open work survival title, horror experience, or something a little more relaxing there seems to be absolutely nothing the dinosaur genre hasn’t touched. Where do you start though? Hopeful these upcoming dinosaur games will offer some insight

#11 Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: February 17, 2023

If you’re after a kid-friendly dinosaur game, you can’t go wrong with Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart. It’s a typical kart racing game similar to the likes of Mario Kart. Here players will get to pick a dinosaur and attempt to race through some prehistoric levels against the other characters. Again, much like other kart racers, this game also features a variety of weapons you can pick up and use against other racers on the track. Furthermore, as mentioned, the game offers local multiplayer, with up to four players being able to race against each other.

#10 Ark II

Developer: Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: TBA 2023

Given the success of the original ARK game, ARK II has been on the minds of many fans since its initial announcement. Studio Wildcard and Grove Street Games are looking to tell a heroic story following the character of Santiago played by everyone’s favorite family man Vin Diesel and his daughter Meeka, voiced by Aili’i Cravalho. Combining the best of the first game with countless improvements in both a single-player and multiplayer context ARK II will contain third-person souls-like combat with revolutionary cross-platform modding.

#9 The Lost Wild

Developer: Great Ape Games

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Developed by Great Ape Games and published by one of the industry’s most consistent indie publishers Annapurna Interactive, The Lost Wild aims to bring the survival horror genre to a dinosaur setting. The Lost Wild will take elements of stealth-based gameplay as you venture to scavenge for various items to improve your chances of survival. This will certainly not be for the faint of heart.

#8 Exoprimal

Developer: CAPCOM

Publisher: CAPCOM

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC

Release Date: TBA

Everyone loves a good PvE experience and what makes that better? Dinosaurs obviously. Exoprimal pits a team of exosuit humans against every prehistoric monster you can think of. If PvE isn’t your style, no need to fear. Exoprimal also bolsters a PvP mode which sees players go up against both dinosaurs and opposing teams in a number of different missions.

#7 Prehistoric Kingdom

Developer: Blue Meridian

Publisher: Crytivo

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Having been released into Early Access on April 27, 2022, Prehistoric Kingdom is the perfect game for all management sim fans. Prehistoric Kingdom allows you to build a diverse range of habitats and landscapes for your dinosaurs to roam around. Alongside this, you’re also able to take full management control over the park’s facilities and infrastructure to ensure the best possible experience for your guests. If you’re a statist I’m sure there are also plenty of opportunities to do the complete opposite as well.

#6 Instinction

Developer: Hashbane Interactive

Publisher: Hashbane Interactive

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2023

Instinction fuzes intuitive first-person combat options with environmental puzzles and the action-adventure genre. Following the story of April Summers as you venture through the habitat of a once-lost civilization you’ll find yourself face to face with the scariest elements of the prehistoric pantheon. The title offers seamless control in both first and third-person gameplay as you search for lost artifacts.

#5 Deathground

Developer: Jaw Drop Games

Publisher: Jaw Drop Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Deathground offers a survival horror experience in a solo and multiplayer setting with up to 3 players. As you complete objects through teamwork and stealth-based options you’ll come across extremely reactive and intuitive dinosaur AI that will be sure to scare even the most seasoned survival horror fans amongst you.

#4 Paleo Pines

Developer: Italic Pig, NI Screen

Publisher: Italic Pig, NI Screen

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2023

On a more relaxing note, Paleo Pines offers a completely different experience than the survival horror titles mentioned. Branded as “a peaceful island of pioneers and affectionate dinosaurs”, Paleo Pines offers you the chance to discover and befriend a large number of dinosaurs. Alongside this, you’ll also be able to explore numerous biomes whiles farming and living on the land in what is akin to something like Minecraft meets Animal Crossing meets a little more friendly version of Jurassic Park.

#3 Jurassic Architect

Developer: Yeyuna

Publisher: Yeyuna

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Venturing back to the world of dinosaurs, Jurassic Architect’s premise sees humanity retreat through a portal with advanced technology to prehistoric times where the planet has not yet been destroyed by “the development of civilization.” Being part of one of the first teams to prepare for humanity’s arrival you’re tasked with creating habitable settlements for future human colonists.

#2 Dinos Reborn

Developer: HardCodeWay

Publisher: Vision Edge Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: 2022/2023

Being branded as an immersive survival adventure, Dinos Reborn doesn’t waste any time letting you know that in order to survive its cruel world you’ll need to develop your hunting, tracking, and building skills. In this open world setting you’ll be crafting, hunting, and fighting for survival as an overarching story of how you crashed on this planet in a futuristic spaceship begin to reveal itself to you.

#1 Project Ferocious

Developer: OMYOG

Publisher: OMYOG

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC

Release Date: TBA

As an investigative journalist venturing to explore the mysteries of thick fog in the pacific ocean after encountering a distress call. Project Ferocious combines the action-horror genre with first-person-shooting mechanics and a narrative-driven story as you survive the island itself and its prehistoric inhabitants.