Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass Detailed

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is nearly here as it recently just went gold. Soon we’ll soon get to dive into the world of Pandora as a part of the Na’vi. However, if you already plan on picking this game up, it might be worth knowing what the developers plan to bring out post-launch. This game will be supported throughout 2024 with new content, and the season pass you pick up today will include a couple of extra storylines that will help give you another reason to dive back into Pandora long after you finish the main campaign.

A new video upload dropped today on the official Ubisoft YouTube channel. This video gives us a closer look into what’s coming post-launch. With the season pass, you’ll get a bonus mission right out of the gate when the title launches. This also includes new cosmetics for both the Na’vi character and your Banshee. However, looking past the launch, there are two story packs that will add a bit more content to the game. The first of which will be slated to be released in the summer of 2024.

The first story pack is called The Sky Breaker. This story pack is centered around a nomadic tribe that ventures beyond to new areas of Pandora. We’re told that our clan will reunite with old friends in a grand ceremony festival. But the festival is cut short when a new looming threat in the skies emerges. Our Na’vi warriors will once again have to fend off whatever threat seeks to destroy our clan’s way of life.

Meanwhile, the second story pack is set to launch in the fall of 2024. This story pack is called Secrets of the Spires. We’re told in the trailer release today that this story pack is centered around another brand new area of Pandora where you’re faced against the RDA as they begin mining into the region. However, the battle will mainly revolve around your Banshee as you fight off the enemies while soaring through the skies.

Currently, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release on December 7, 2023. If you plan to pick this game up on the PlayStation 5, there was a recent trailer drop highlighting some of the immersive features you can expect. Otherwise, the game will still be available for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the season pass trailer released earlier today in the video we have embedded below.