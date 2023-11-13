Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Has Gone Gold

Get ready to explore the world of Pandora. The upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora video game has officially gone gold. The development team from Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment has reached the fabled milestone, and fans can expect the title to launch on time this December 7, 2023. It’s an exciting time for developers working on the project, and it’s equally exciting for fans who are interested in picking up a copy of the game. Since this has reached the fabled gold status, it shouldn’t be subjected to any unexpected delays.

We can offer some insight if you’re unfamiliar with the term going gold. Essentially, when a developer hits the gold status for a game project, they are more or less done with the public build. The game project has reached a point where game discs and packaging can be manufactured. Then, these units are shipped off to retailers worldwide. For fans, that means there shouldn’t be any unexpected delays that will force the game further back into the December month or even into 2024. Meanwhile, some developers are still working on the build for future updates that might eliminate some additional bugs found or further optimize the gameplay experience across the supported platforms.

We're extremely proud to share that #AvatarFrontiers has gone GOLD! We can't wait for you all to explore the incredible world of Pandora on December 7th.



A huge congratulations to lead studio @UbiMassive, and our codev studios around the world 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rEGhUFTlMc — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 13, 2023

Seeing a development studio reveal that they reached gold for their game project is always exciting. But this is not today’s only shred of news regarding Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Earlier this morning, we got a new trailer drop for the game on the PlayStation 5 platform. The trailer gave viewers a look at some of the immersive features you can expect from the PlayStation 5 console when going through the game. Those features included the likes of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Meanwhile, last week, the development team working on the game project revealed they opted to bring out a first-person perspective very early into development. It was believed that this perspective would give players a far more immersive experience when roaming Pandora’s lush and vivid world.

Again, now that this game has reached gold, you can expect it to launch on time this, December 7, 2023. When the game is released, you can expect it to be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. For now, you can view the latest trailer that dropped today in the video we have embedded below. It might be a PlayStation 5-focused trailer, but it gives you more insight into the upcoming game as we wait for its official launch date next month.