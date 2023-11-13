CD Projekt Red Dev Gives Small Update On Cyberpunk 2

CD Projekt Red is known for delivering some thrilling RPGs with the likes of The Witcher trilogy. However, fans were eagerly awaiting the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. We were trading in our fantasy medieval setting for something new and futuristic. However, when Cyberpunk 2077 finally did launch into the marketplace, it was not the game fans had hoped for. Too many bugs and poor optimization issues forced CD Projekt Red to go back and further develop patches. Fortunately, the game turned itself around. Now that the only expansion is available, Phantom Liberty, plenty of fans are wondering when Cyberpunk 2 will be making its way out.

We’re a long way off from that point, but CD Projekt Red has not been shy about announcing the game is in development. They are working on the new video game title, and today, we have some small updates to share. We’re learning that CD Projekt Red’s Pawel Sasko spoke with The Neon Arcade thanks to Rock Paper Shotgun. For those unaware, Pawel Sasko is the lead quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077. During the conversation, the developer revealed that there are still some leading developers for the project making their move from Poland to Boston. In the United States, CD Projekt Red has established a new development studio to develop Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel.

The game development is still fairly early on, only known as Project Orion. It looks like this move from Poland will help keep some of the key developers together from their time working on Cyberpunk 2077. Likewise, the game studio will remain small until they are ready for an intense hiring spree. That will allow the studio to continue working on the project with fewer obstacles. With fewer people, everyone can remain on the same page, and that should make it easy for the production to reach a point where it’s easier to bring newcomers into the mix.

Of course, the interview also noted that this is the developer’s first go with the Unreal Engine. Prior to now, the studio had been using an in-house engine to develop their games. So, beyond getting Project Orion started, there is still a bit of a learning curve ahead to ensure the developers are able to create the game and the necessary tool sets with Unreal Engine properly.

While fans might be eager for Project Orion, this is far from the only project the developers have on their plate. We know that there are a few other projects based around The Witcher franchise. Those are being developed alongside Orion, but much like Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel, details have been incredibly scarce.