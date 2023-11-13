Lords of the Fallen: 10 Best Weapons & Where To Find Them

We’re on the hunt for the best weapons in Lords of the Fallen. And when we’re talking about the best weapons, what we really mean is the strongest. These weapons deal the most pound-for-pound damage possible per hit. While that might not be helpful for min/maxing your PVP build, these weapons can absolutely demolish bosses or make PVE exploration so much easier. Don’t limit yourself to your weak starting weapons. The following weapons are guaranteed killers. We’ve played around with these enough to know just how killer they can be.

Nohuta Ritual Hammer (Grand Hammer)

Location: Fitzroy’s Gorge – Located near the bridge where the Ruiner boss fight is located. Nearby, there’s an Umbral Barrier that requires destroying two Umbral Anchor points with Soulflay. Clear the two anchors to remove the barrier and you’ll find the hammer.

The Nohuta Hammer has ridiculously high requirements (Str 26 / Rad 26 / Inf 26) but deals insane damage. Once fully upgraded, it scales Str B+ / Rad B+ / Inf B+ which will overpower any weapon with A+ scaling. If you’re willing to stick with it, the Nohuta Hammer is probably the strongest weapon in the game for PVE.

Bloody Glory (Great Sword)

Location: Path of Devotion – Unlock the Pilgrim’s Perch Door at the Bellroom Vestige, and follow this path to the Sacred Resonance of Tenacity boss arena. Take the path up toward the Memorial Vestige. On the way, inside the small cave that leads outside, you’ll encounter a knight and several dogs. In the corner of the cave, there’s a shrine with this weapon.

The Bloody Glory is an incredibly powerful radiance weapon. If you’re a Str / Rad build, this is one of the best options for defeating bosses. It can be acquired relatively early and decimates bosses once you get the hang of using it. Fully upgraded, this weapon has Str D / Rad A+ scaling. Strength helps, but Radiance is what you’ll want to level up most. This weapon also very, very quickly applies bleed to bosses.

Enhanced Lump Hammer (Throwable)

Location: Path of Devotion – From the Memorial Vestige, at the optional Path of Devotion area that is found up the stairs from the Sacred Resonance of Tenacity boss, you can find this throwable weapon. Navigate the Path of Devotion until you reach the stone castle gate house guarded by two Holy Knights. Check the dead body here.

In a change of pace, this is a throwable weapon — it costs x3 ammo per throw, but this weapon is surprisingly powerful in PVP and PVE. You can quickly toss the Enhanced Lump Hammer to deal high damage and quickly stagger enemies from afar. Very useful for standard Strength / Melee builds that want an option to deal damage while waiting for an opening.

Hushed Saint’s Halberd (Polearm)

Location: Forsaken Fen – Defeat the Hushed Saint in the Forsaken Fen to acquire the Remembrance of the Hushed Saint. Return to Molhu in Skyrest Bridge to trade for this powerful polearm.

A powerful early polearm that applies Poison. Use accessories to improve poison and deal more damage to enemies that are affected by status ailments. Requires (Str 19 / Agi 16) which is a tall order for the early game, but scales well at +10. An odd weapon that is becoming a favorite of poison-focused players.

Nohuta Polearm

Location: Sunless Skein – Located in the Cistern. When you reach the area with the Skinstealer, enter the Umbral and jump along the path that leads to the three Reaper enemy boss arena. Stay on the upper path to collect this weapon.

The Nohuta Polearm is a slightly easier-to-use weapon that, while not as overwhelmingly strong as the Nohuta Hammer, is still absolutely devastating once you meet the requirements (Rad 20 / Inf 20). An impressively strong and nimble weapon that’s easier to use for beginners — and still one of the best when it comes to destroying bosses.

Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow

Location: Revelation Depths – Defeat Harrower Dervla, the optional boss at the bottom of the Revelation Depths, to unlock the Remembrance of the Unbroken Promise. Return to Molhu in Skyrest Bridge to trade for Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow.

Easily the best crossbow in the game. This crossbow fires x3 shots for the cost of x1. Requires (Str 16, Agi 20) to uses, but is well-worth it for Strength / Agility builds. Seriously, a volley with this weapon deals 3,000-4,000 damage at range. If you stock up on ammo, no boss will be able to touch you. It is that insanely strong.

Crushing Gaze (Grand Hammer)

Location: Upper Calrath – Located on a small balcony in the Upper Calrath area, around the large arena where the final Lightreaper encounter occurs. Enter the Umbral to find a missing section of fence — follow this path across the arch and drop down onto a balcony with an Umbral Husk item container.

The Crushing Gaze is giant hammer covered in eyes. It requires (Str 15 / Rad 20 / Inf 20) and deals high Wither damage. Like other Umbral weapons, it is incredibly powerful but has high stat requirements to use. At +10, it scales at Str C- / Rad A / Inf A. This is yet another overwhelmingly powerful weapon for players that are willing to dump stats into an Umbral build.

Judge Cleric Corrupted Sword (Long Sword)

Location: Empyrean – Defeat the Judge Cleric at the end of the Empyrean, the final beacon location, to acquire the Remembrance of the Judge Cleric The Radiant Sentinel. Return to Molhu in Skyrest to purchase boss weapons.

The corrupted form of the sword is even stronger than the Judge Cleric’s Radiance weapons. Like every Umbral weapon, the additional scaling always out-damages weapons with better scaling — and this weapon scales with four stats. It requires (Str 13 / Agil 13 / Rad 20 / Inf 20) to use, but at max level it scales insanely well. At +10, the sword scales at Str B+ / Agi B+ / Rad A+ / Inf A+. Scaling off four stats with two of them A+ makes this weapon absolutely devastating at high levels. And, because it’s a normal Long Sword instead of a Great Sword, it is way easier to handle in any boss fight or enemy encounter.

Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer (Grand Hammer)

Location: Upper Calrath – Dropped by the Iron Wayfarer boss after defeat. You must defeat the Iron Wayfarer before entering Bramis Castle, the final area of the game. This makes the Iron Wayfarer one of the last bosses you’ll encounter.

The Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer may be the best weapon in Lords of the Fallen. This huge hammer only requires (Str 31) but scales with all four stats. At max upgrade, it scales Str S / Agi D / Rad D / Inf D. For pure Strength builds, nothing else can out damage the Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer. It is ridiculously slow, but worth using for the power alone.

Melted Dark Crusader Short Sword

Location: Bramis Castle – Located on a hidden Umbral path. Before entering Bramis Castle proper, you’ll need to navigate the gatehouse. Look for an Umbral platform that you’ll need to Soulflay to cross. Follow the path down to encounter a Stigma and an Umbral Husk item container. Open it to get this sword.

This late-game sword is also extremely powerful for late-game players and has lower requirements. This is a Short Sword, making it a great weapon for dual wielding. It requires (Str 11 / Agi 11 / Rad 11 / Inf 11) which shouldn’t be a problem this late in the game. This weapon deals high Physical and Wither damage and scales at Str B- / Agi B- / Rad B- / Inf B- making it an extremely formidable weapon even if it is small.