Lords of the Fallen: How To Unlock All Endings

Here's how to choose all three endings in Lords of the Fallen.

Learn how to unlock all endings in Lords of the Fallen with our full guide, showcasing what you need to do to earn the good, bad and weird endings. Two of the endings are fully possible for players to figure out — they’re the standard endings. But one of these endings is almost impossible to solve solo. Even if you know what to do, there are many ways you can accidentally screw these endings up. Here, we’ll break down how to get every ending and whether you’ll have one final boss to battle.

Orius Ending | Good Ending

The Orius Ending is the standard ending of the game. By following the main objective, you’ll naturally unlock this ending.

Follow the standard narrative and select to ‘ Cleanse ‘ all five beacons . The beacons are the glowing red pillars of light visible anywhere on the map. Each of the five locations is guarded by a major boss. Defeat the boss then cleanse the red beam of light.

and enter . Progress to the end of Bramis Castle . You may have a boss battle against Damarose The Marked depending on if you progressed or ignored her story. Defeat the Sundered Monarch at the end of the castle.

. You may have a boss battle against depending on if you progressed or ignored her story. Defeat the at the end of the castle. Interact with the Effigy of Adyr and defeat the boss Adyr the Bereft Exile.

Defeating the boss will unlock the Radiance Ending and unlock the Radiant Purifier Starting Class. This starting class

Adyr Ending | Bad Ending

The Adyr Ending is slightly trickier to unlock. To unlock this ending, you must listen to Damarose (first encountered in the Sanctuary of Baptism and ignore the beacons.

Instead of cleansing the beacons, you must ignore the beacons . To progress the story, you must defeat all five bosses and reach each beacon, but don’t interact and don’t cleanse them.

This ending does NOT involve an additional final boss fight. Completing the ending unlocks the Lord Starting Class.

Umbral Ending | Secret Ending

The secret ending is by far the hardest ending to acquire in Lords of the Fallen. To unlock this ending, you’ll need to follow a very specific series of steps — this ending involves sacrificing important NPCs to empower the Putrid Mother.

NOTE: This is just a cursory explanation of the Umbral Ending. For a full step-by-step tutorial, check out our Umbral Ending Guide here.

Like the Inferno / Adyr Ending , you must not cleanse beacons . Cleansing even one beacon will automatically block you from completing this ending.

Defeating Elianne the Starved leads to the ending, where you’ll return to the Mother’s Lull and finally reach the Putrid Mother. This leads to the ending, where the Umbral Realm merges with Axiom.