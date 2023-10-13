Lords of the Fallen: Don’t Miss This Incredibly Useful Item

One of the most useful items in Eldin Ring is the Green Turtle Talisman — a special ring that increases Stamina regeneration. An identical item exists in Lords of the Fallen and it is just as useful. Like the Green Turtle Ring, this special ring can also be acquired right at the start of the game. It’s so useful, you’re likely to wear it for most of your run even as you push into the endgame. This little ring is essential — and it doesn’t just boost stamina regeneration. It also increases your maximum total stamina.

The item is called the Mineowner’s Ring and is incredibly easy to miss on your first run through Redcopse Village. Due to the unique mechanics of Lords of the Fallen, you’ll be able to switch between two versions of every location. You can explore the living world or the Umbral — a twisted undead alternate reality that’s far more dangerous. Using the Umbral is required to access hidden areas and hidden items, but this item is simply floating around the main path where you’re very unlikely to die.

Here’s how to get the Mineowner’s Ring and boost your stamina regeneration permanently for the rest of the game — as long as you have this ring equipped. Don’t worry, you’re unlikely to find more rings until you’re much further in the game. Then you can decide exactly how you want to buff your character. Until then, this ring is essential.

Where To Find The Mineowner’s Ring

The Mineowner’s Ring is a early game item that can be acquired before the fight with Pieta and before reaching the Skyrest Bridge hub. The ring is only available to find in the Umbral. Equipping the ring increases maximum stamina and stamina regeneration rate.

Mineowner’s Ring: Redcopse Windmill – From the Windmill Vestige, go toward the broken bridge — this is the same bridge you’ll be able to create a plank shortcut. An enemy with two axes and an inferno mage is nearby. In the Umbral, look toward the ruined house. There’s a hanging body with a glowing item. To drop it, use a Throwing Rock. Target the body and throw a rock to knock it down. The glowing spot will drop to the ground, where you’ll be able to collect it.

This ring is absolutely essential and one of the early rings you don’t want to miss. Seriously, missing this ring makes the early part of the game — which is also the hardest part for many — much more difficult. In addition, there’s another useful item you can get in the windmill area that will (eventually) become useful.

Umbral Eye of Betrayed Eliard: Redcopse Windmill – To the left of the large door near the Windmill Vestige, look down and use the Umbral Lamp to spot a platform you can pull with Soulflay. Pull it then drop down to the area below in the Umbral. There’s a body here you can Soulflay to collect this eye.

The Umbral Eye is a unique item that can only be equipped at the Skyrest Bridge. It is useful, but only after you’ve defeated Pieta. Once you reach the main hub, enter the Umbral and talk to the strange creature in the room with four pillars near the Vestige. There’s a creature here that only exists in the Umbral that will equip eyes to your Umbral Lamp. Don’t forget to equip both the ring and the eye for an easier time.