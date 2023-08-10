Lords Of The Fallen Gets New Gameplay Details

While it may not be at the top of your “gaming most wanted lists,” Lords Of The Fallen aims to impress you with its dark fantasy RPG world, deep customization, and intense gameplay that will keep you entertained for many hours. The game releases on October 10th, which means the CI Games team will be dropping more details and insight into the title. Sure enough, they went onto the PlayStation Blog and broke down many new places you’ll visit and new gameplay details for you to get excited about. We’ll give you the highlights of their large post.

First and foremost, the game promises to have a large character creation tool that’ll start the game with to make the being you want to embody:

“Players forge their characters in either their own image or what’s lingering in their mind’s eye, ranging from a small and nimble Exiled Stalker to a large bearded Udirangr Warwolf; you are only limited by your imagination.”

Once you are who you desire to be, you’ll be taken to the game’s first area, the Defiled Sepulchre. That sounds lovely, doesn’t it? The place will serve as your tutorial area for the game, where you’ll learn the ins and outs of basic gameplay and learn about your task to “dispel the darkness” within the world.

After the basics are nailed down, you’ll be set to explore the game’s world. While it won’t be fully open-world, there will be plenty of places to visit. One of them that was newly revealed on the blog was Pilgrim’s Perch, or Calrath, which is literally a city on fire.

Going back to the gameplay, the team promises “seamless combat” for you to enjoy, with plenty of options on how you decide to partake in combat:

“Seize the opportunity to assign up to four extra magical or ranged skills to your controller, instantly bestowing upon you an extensive array of combat choices.”

This goal is to make combat faster and reduce the time you would usually use to swap items or abilities to better handle yourself in a fight.

Another boon of Lords of the Fallen is that the game will have “uninterrupted online co-op,” so if you want to play the game with a friend to take on the challenges of the title together, you’ll be able to do that just as seamlessly.

Check out the full blog post for even more insight into the title.